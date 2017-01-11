The Best Disney Movies Streaming on Netflix

Action movies and thrillers are cool and all, but sometimes we're a-hankerin' for some good, clean fun. Thankfully, Netflix has you covered on the family-friendly front, with a generous trove of Disney movies old and new. Choose from our favorite Mouse House classics on Netflix -- new favorites, and remakes -- all safe for work, airplanes, and anywhere else your streaming device can reach.
Camp Rock (2008)
This Demi Lovato-Jonas Brothers collaboration is pretty corny, but Disney's rock 'n' roll update to the hackneyed sleepaway camp experience still bangs. The JoBros basically play themselves as a teen boy band gracing the rarefied Camp Rock, and Lovato is the poor commoner pretending she's not there on scholarship. The resulting infectious talent-show jams -- about being true to yourself and your music -- will be stuck in your head till next summer.
D2: The Mighty Ducks (1994)
The '90s were a relative golden age for kiddie sports movies -- The Sandlot, Air Bud, Rookie of the Year, Space Jam, and the underrated Little Big League all loom large -- but the Emilio Estevez-starring Mighty Ducks trilogy reigns supreme. (Don't act like you never triple-deked.) While the first film is a fun Bad News Bears-with-hockey riff, the Goodwill Games-set sequel has all the ridiculous stuff you actually remember: the Bash Brothers, "two minutes for… roping," Kenan Thompson as Russ Tyler, and, of course, the villainous rival team from Iceland. Thanks to Netflix, it's always knuckle-puck time.
The Emperor's New Groove (2000)
Mark Dindal's slapstick 'toon take on the Incan empire and corrupt materialism is still super-quotable -- "Pull the lever, Kronk -- WRONG LEVER!" -- even considering that it never quiiiiiiite reached Disney classic status. It deserves a place in the canon, though, since David Spade, John Goodman, Eartha Kitt, and Patrick Warburton's virtuosic voice-acting skills all complement the hyper-detailed and hilarious animation so well, it should be illegal. Long live Kuzco.
Fantasia (1940)
Here's a great personality test: What’s your favorite Fantasia sequence? Maybe you're a cat-video enthusiast whose love of goofy animals began with "Dance of the Hours." Or perhaps you're a reformed goth kid who delights in "Night on Bald Mountain." Regardless, Fantasia is one of those movies we've never stopped watching, for good reason: It's inventive, it's timeless, and it has all the dancing hippos you could ever want.
Flubber (1997)
Les Mayfield and John Hughes' remake of the 1961 original features Robin Williams as the world's "most absent-minded professor," a punny guy who accidentally creates a cute green blob with a mind of its own. It's not a perfect movie by any means -- other '90s Williams films feature him in much more dynamic roles -- but the late star still shines bright here, thanks to major nostalgia and delicious physical comedy.
Heavyweights (1995)
This fat-camp comedy has a serious pedigree: Judd Apatow wrote the script; Steven Brill, Adam Sandler's go-to collaborator, directed; and the cast touts Paul Feig, a young Kenan Thompson, Jeffrey Tambor, and Ben Stiller, giving one of his best performances as a psychotic fitness guru. The '90s saw plenty of teenage wish-fulfillment, but none with the bite of Heavyweights.
High School Musical (2006)
The movie that put Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens on the map 10 years ago is a total trip today. If you can stand a teen dramedy with a teeny-bopping soundtrack, Troy and Gabriella's budding romance and bucking of the high school hierarchy will warm your frigid heart. Honestly, it's worth watching for a look back at Efron's shaggy man-bangs alone. (Bonus: If you can't get enough saccharine song-and-dance numbers, HSM 2 is streaming on Netflix, too.)
Honey, I Shrunk the Kids (1989)
It's amazing the professor-dad (Rick Moranis) in this family franchise was never held accountable for hiding a fully functioning shrink ray in their home. But as irresponsible as his quest to invent something that rivaled the creation of electricity became, it was fun as hell to watch -- director Joe Johnston & Co. capitalize on mind-bending visuals, top-notch comedic timing, and cereal nightmares along the way. (Special shout-out to this movie's underrated hero, Quark.)
The Jungle Book (2016)
This live-action remake of the cartoon classic is a total triumph, a cast of talking critters who give expressive performances and blend in naturally with constructed landscapes. Technology allows director Jon Favreau to treat a jaguar and a human boy like two walking-and-talking Aaron Sorkin characters, and the action like a ruthless Game of Thrones brawl (yes, it's still a kids movie).
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003)
Disney's ride-to-film adaptation is a little over a decade old, but we're ready to call it: Pirates ranks among the greatest adventure movies, right up there with Raiders of the Lost Ark and Star Wars. Johnny Depp's star-making turn as Jack Sparrow, combined with playful swordplay and some of the most dazzling zombie effects to date, make it endlessly watchable. Or, exactly what you want when you hit the couch for a staycation. High-seas sailing, without the actual travel.
Tarzan (1999)
One of the few Tarzan adaptations that will have you wishing you were raised by apes, Disney's '99 version featured plenty of warm-and-fuzzy talking animals and an Oscar-winning soundtrack courtesy of Phil Collins. The visuals are some of the Mouse House's 2D finest, and Tony Goldwyn and Minnie Driver's voicing of Tarzan and Jane lends the 'toons some much-needed chemistry.
Zootopia (2016)
What looks like another anthropomorphized animal adventure, adorable and Happy Meal-ready, is a vivid reimagining of Philip Marlowe-style noir, made sharper with a message on race and class in America. In one of the best movies of 2016, Judy Hopps is a bunny cop at a time when bunnies aren't supposed to be cops. Nick Wilde is her confidante, a fox facing prejudice against his "predator" biology. Together they solve a mystery that parallels every current societal conversation. It's heavy, but it still gets away with tender friendships, pop-music interludes, and sloth jokes.
