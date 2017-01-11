The Best Documentaries of 2016, Ranked

With so many documentaries being produced these days, and many of them going directly to TV and streaming sites, it's hard for a lot of movie fans to navigate what's essential viewing. Fortunately for you, we've compiled a list -- not just of the best nonfiction features of 2016, but a ranking of the must-see documentaries released in every format that arrived this year.

Running parallel to our rolling Best Movies of the Year list, these are only documentaries that we 100% recommend -- nothing that's halfway decent or merely "interesting." Throughout the year, we'll be adding to the list for an exhaustive showcase of the best of the best. For now, here's what you absolutely need to track down.