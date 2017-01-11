The Absolute Best Documentaries on Netflix

Finding Vivian Maier (2013)

John Maloof stumbled upon a gold mine when he found a box of photo negatives taken by a little-known nanny and wallflower, Vivian Maier, at a yard sale in 2007. The shots -- many of nameless characters she spotted on the street -- are striking and unique in their own right, and Maloof's quest to find out more about the woman behind the camera is engrossing. The resulting documentary, which was funded by Kickstarter and earned an Oscar nomination in 2015, cobbles together a narrative of Maier's life with a deep dive through her photographic archive -- over 100,000 images in total -- and interviews with those who knew little about her and even less about her prolific hobby. Maier died in 2009, so we'll never know for sure why she hid her talents from the world, but Maloof raises provocative questions about the relationship between art, artist, and audience.