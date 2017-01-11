With the 2016 presidential election looming, many actors and comedians have capitalized on campaign headlines by masquerading as the Republican party's nominee: The Donald.

There's already a long history of Trump impressions, including gems from the likes of Rosie O'Donnell and Michael Scott. This year's jam-packed batch is similarly all over the map. A few of these more recent spoofs you might already well know (Dana Carvey, Meryl Streep, Jimmy Fallon, for example), while others (Kyle Dunnigan, Kenji Lee, Conan's bulldog) are fighting for the spotlight. There are long Trump impressions, short Trump impressions, and Trump impressions that channel the mogul's mannerisms better than others. A couple are so good they're scary, revealing that the best can top the real thing -- a persona that at times has proven to be a caricature of itself.