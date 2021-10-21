The Best, Most Wholesome Shows the Whole Dang Family Can Watch on Hulu

Many '90s kids remember catching Yakko, Wakko, and Dot on the afternoon block of Kids' WB. While it's never been clear what kind of critters the little Warner Bros. lot residents are, it was hard not to love 'em in the animated series from Steven Spielberg (even if some of the pop culture references went over your head at the time). To introduce the Warner siblings to a new generation, Hulu brought the show back after 22 years being off the air, with Spielberg back on board as executive producer and Family Guy writer Wellesley Wild as showrunner. The whole gang's still up to shenanigans in present day, including fan favorites like Pinky and the Brain, and it even utilizes the original voice cast. It's a nostalgia that's "zany to the max," and you'd be remiss not to dive back into that water tower.