The Best Actor From Every State

Hollywood is synonymous with the movie and television industries, even though most of its major players hail from less-glamorous locales. Every day, budding actors from all across our great country (and beyond) arrive in sunny California with the hope that they'll one day be as famous as George Clooney or Meryl Streep. Who are from Kentucky and New Jersey originally, by the way.

As part of Thrillist's America Week, we've named the best living actors who grew up in each state in the country. Like we did with our list of best rappers from major US cities, we tried to assign actors to states based on where they spent their formative years, which is especially difficult to do with thespians who moved around a lot when they were younger. And because there were some very close calls and the arguments we were having as we ran through possible choices started to get quite heated, we've selected 50 runners-up.