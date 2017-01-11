These Guys Created the Year's Best Farts

"No one had talked to me about this in advance," Nelson admits with a laugh. About halfway through the Swiss Army Man shoot, Kwan and Scheinert ripped a surprise morning announcement: If anybody ever felt like they had to fart, they were to proceed to Steve, who would record it. "I was hearing this for the first time, as was everyone else. That's how that began."

There was a split between those on the Swiss Army Man crew who ignored the orders and those who were giddy to record their flatulence for posterity. A woman on the mixer's sound crew produced the first fart within 10 minutes of breakfast. Nelson isn't sure gaffer Matt Ardine ever managed to hold one back in time for the microphone to come out, but apparently, he volunteered on a daily basis. And Paul Dano was more than happy to squeeze one out in the name of art.