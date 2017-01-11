The 21 Best First-Person Shooters Since N64's 'GoldenEye'

11. Deus Ex (2000)

While the recent Deus Ex: Human Revolution fell short during its boss battles, the first entry in the franchise took player choice to ridiculous heights. You could go in guns blazing and slaughter everybody with your high-tech weaponry, or figure out one of a dozen non-violent paths to your objective. The futuristic setting offered up even more genre-bending attack options: climb the roof and attack from above; infiltrate the sewers and strike from below; or hack your way through the security systems and walk through the front door? Everything was possible in Deus Ex.

10. DOOM (2016)

Logic can bog down many first-person shooters -- does shooting your way out of danger really make sense? DOOM doesn't overthink the crazy carnage. You chainsaw a demon into two bloody slices because it's nuts. You blast a floating eyeball out of the sky to turn it into a puddle of squishy bits. The game revived speedy running and gunning not seen in old-school FPS titles (like the original DOOM). From graphics to gameplay, the unpretentious -- and, in many ways, unsophisticated -- reboot nailed the basics while upgrading our nostalgia.