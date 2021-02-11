The Most Bingeable Food Network Shows Ever

Beat Bobby Flay

Chopped

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives

Food Network Star

Good Eats

Iron Chef America

The most infuratingly watchable shows ever produced by the Food Network are the ones that pit Bobby Flay against the world, and Beat Bobby Flay follows that formula to theatrical heights. Two chefs selected by Flay's Celeb Friends first compete against each other to determine who would be the fiercest opponent to take down the celebs' arrogant friend. The victorious chef then challenges Flay to a battle over who can make the visiting chef's signature dish best. More often than it's preferred, Flay wins the blind tasting, which makes watching many episodes in a single sitting a requisite just to see Bobby Flay lose.Easily the most bingeable competition show out there, Chopped has been through so many iterations of secret baskets, competitors, and themes that it's almost hard to believe it's still running, and that Ted Allen still likes his job. But more than 10 years since its premiere, Chopped is still plugging away. Alas, due to a still active licensing deal with other outlets, Chopped isn't yet available in its episodic entirety, but you can still watch the show on Discovery+ via a channel that broadcasts episodes 24/7.Father Fieri, who art on Food Network, hallowed be thine sick ride. You already know the deal: for more than a decade, Guy Fieri has been taking trips to Flavortown, aka America, eating key dishes at under-the-radar local haunts offering critiques like "lights-out delicious" and "a porchetta that you won’t forgetta." A coveted Fieri stamp on a restaurant's wall is all it takes to rocket the joint to a national stop. If Guy Fieri says a place is the bomb-dot-com, it must be good. Out of Triple D episodes but need a Fieri fix? Guy's Grocery Games—affectionately Triple G—is also on Discovery+.Though it no longer produces Guy Fieri-level personalities as it did in its second season (won by Fieri), Food Network Star remains an entertaining behind-the-scenes look into some of the internal logic that goes into what network execs are looking for in people who become more like all-encompassing brands than mere talking heads. Giada DeLaurentiis and Bobby Flay guide the hopefuls through a season's worth of elimination challenges that often involve talking into a camera and remaining composed in the face of on-screen disasters in measurements of temperament, flexibility, and likeability—all qualities a budding Food Network star needs, on top of being a damn good chef with a clear vision with whom America would want to cook alongside.Catch up on the show that turned Alton Brown into the demigod of food personalities that he is today, which returned for a 15th season after a long hiatus under the banner Good Eats: The Return. There's plenty to learn through Brown's idiosyncratic teaching methods that not only arm home cooks with a new recipe, but explain the applied food science behind some of the more technical steps, too. For the uninitiated, be warned: this is no ordinary cooking show. With its goofy sketches and hokey characters, Good Eats feels more like an adult Blues Clues than any of Food Network's traditional "dump-and-stir" instructional programming.Stand aside, Cutthroat Kitchen—Kitchen Stadium hosts some of the most intense battles this decade of Food Network has aired. High-profile restaurant chefs face off against an Iron Chef, each making dishes not just including, but showcasing the thematic ingredient of the episode, cooking to running color commentary by Alton Brown. To ruin some of the magic of the hour-long whirlwind: chefs know who they'll be facing ahead of the taping and they have time to plan out their dishes. But nothing can take away the hand-me-down camp straight from the original Japanese Iron Chef that makes this show so enjoyable in the first place.