The Best Food Network Shows You Can Stream Right Now

Netflix carries and produces plenty of food and cooking documentaries and shows, but it's fresh out of the Food Network programs you know and love. So where to stream Guy Fieri when you really need Guy Fieri in your life, like, right now? Smatterings of full seasons and episodes of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives and other familiar Food Network shows can be streamed with a Hulu subscription, and the Food Network website and app have handfuls of archived episodes, if you have a cable provider. Full series runs are available for purchase on iTunes, Amazon Prime and elsewhere, too, if you want the whole schmear. And when you're done, check out the very best cooking channels on YouTube.
Iron Chef America
Stand aside, Cutthroat Kitchen -- Kitchen Stadium hosts some of the most intense battles this decade of Food Network has aired. High-profile restaurant chefs face off against an Iron Chef, each making dishes not just including, but showcasing the thematic ingredient of the episode, cooking to running color commentary by Alton Brown. To ruin some of the magic of the hour-long whirlwind: chefs know who they'll be facing ahead of the taping and they have time to plan out their dishes. But nothing can take away the hand-me-down camp straight from the original Japanese Iron Chef that makes this show so enjoyable in the first place.
Good Eats
Catch up on the show that turned Alton Brown into the demigod of food personalities that he is today before it returns for brand new episodes under the new title, Return of the Eats. Though there's only one season of Good Eats currently available on Hulu, there's still plenty to learn through Brown's idiosyncratic teaching methods that not only arm home cooks with a new recipe, but explain the applied food science behind some of the more technical steps, too. For the uninitiated, be warned: this is no ordinary cooking show. With its goofy sketches and hokey characters, Good Eats feels more like an adult Blues Clues than any of Food Network's traditional "dump-and-stir" instructional programming.
Food Network Star
Though it no longer produces Guy Fieri-level personalities as it literally did in its first season, Food Network Star remains an entertaining behind-the-scenes look into some of the internal logic that goes into what network execs are looking for in people who become more like all-encompassing brands than mere talking heads. Giada DeLaurentiis and Bobby Flay guide the hopefuls through a season's worth of elimination challenges that often involve talking into a camera and remaining composed in the face of on-screen disasters in measurements of temperament, flexibility, and likeability -- all qualities a budding Food Network star needs, on top of being a damn good chef with a clear vision with whom America would want to cook alongside.
Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives
Father Fieri, who art on Food Network, hallowed be thine sick ride. You already know the deal: for the past 10 years, Guy Fieri has been taking trips to Flavortown, aka America, eating key dishes at under-the-radar local haunts offering critiques like "lights-out delicious" and "a porchetta that you won’t forgetta." A coveted Fieri stamp on a restaurant's wall is all it takes to rocket the joint to a national stop. If Guy Fieri says a place is the bomb-dot-com, it must be good. Out of Triple D episodes but need a Fieri fix? Guy's Grocery Games -- affectionately Triple G -- is also on Hulu.
Beat Bobby Flay
The most infuratingly watchable shows ever produced by the Food Network are the ones that pit Bobby Flay against the world, and Beat Bobby Flay follows that formula to theatrical heights. Two chefs selected by Flay's Celeb Friends first compete against each other to determine who would be the fiercest opponent to take down the celebs' arrogant friend. The victorious chef then challenges Flay to a battle over who can make the visiting chef's signature dish best. More often than it's preferred, Flay wins the blind tasting, which makes watching many episodes in a single sitting (currently 32 are available on Hulu, for example) a requisite just to see Bobby Flay lose.
Chopped
Easily the most bingeable competition show out there (especially on Hulu, with more than 100 episode available), Chopped has been through so many iterations of secret baskets, competitors, and themes that it's almost hard to believe it's still running, and that Ted Allen still likes his job. But alas: Nearly 10 years since its premiere and now 37 season in, Chopped is still plugging away. Get binging -- and please contact us if you're obsessed enough to watch all of these episodes straight through in one sitting.
