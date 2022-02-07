The 10 Best Football Accounts to Follow on TikTok

The biggest sporting event of the year is just days away. On Sunday, February 13, the hometown Los Angeles Rams will host the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. (Technically, the Bengals are the home team, on account of the fact that the NFL alternates the honor each year between the NFC and AFC conferences. We digress.) The real point here is that with such a great game comes great responsibility. In other words, it’s time to start tailoring your TikTok feed to suit the occasion. No, seriously—hear us out.

If you’re already one of the billion-plus users of the social media phenomenon, you know that TikTok is way more than just silly dance videos: It’s insight, it’s art, it’s entertainment, and it’s just plain fun. If you’re new to the platform, or are considering dipping your toes in, what are you waiting for? The proper creators cohesively synthesize all of these elements into beautiful, bite-sized content with an admirable degree of production value along the way. There are plenty of awesome examples just in the world of football alone—so much so that your feed could overflow with NFL action, if you’re so inclined.

But, let’s face it, there are only so many hours in the day and not all of that content is worth your time—especially as there’s less than a week left to the NFL season. Accordingly, we’ve winnowed down the ten best football accounts to follow on TikTok in anticipation of Game Day. Add them all now—you’ll thank us later.