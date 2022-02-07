The 10 Best Football Accounts to Follow on TikTok
You don't need to be a Super Bowl stan to appreciate these.
The biggest sporting event of the year is just days away. On Sunday, February 13, the hometown Los Angeles Rams will host the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. (Technically, the Bengals are the home team, on account of the fact that the NFL alternates the honor each year between the NFC and AFC conferences. We digress.) The real point here is that with such a great game comes great responsibility. In other words, it’s time to start tailoring your TikTok feed to suit the occasion. No, seriously—hear us out.
If you’re already one of the billion-plus users of the social media phenomenon, you know that TikTok is way more than just silly dance videos: It’s insight, it’s art, it’s entertainment, and it’s just plain fun. If you’re new to the platform, or are considering dipping your toes in, what are you waiting for? The proper creators cohesively synthesize all of these elements into beautiful, bite-sized content with an admirable degree of production value along the way. There are plenty of awesome examples just in the world of football alone—so much so that your feed could overflow with NFL action, if you’re so inclined.
But, let’s face it, there are only so many hours in the day and not all of that content is worth your time—especially as there’s less than a week left to the NFL season. Accordingly, we’ve winnowed down the ten best football accounts to follow on TikTok in anticipation of Game Day. Add them all now—you’ll thank us later.
Rob Gronkowski, 2.2 million followers
Let’s talk about Gronk, baby. The All-Pro tight end for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is almost as legendary for his irreverent, comedic antics off the field as he is for his mesmerizing plays on it. You get plenty of the former with his frequently updated TikTok account. The feed is filled with behind-the-scenes accounts of what it’s like to suit up each Sunday and how much fun he has while doing it. Plus, you’ll get to see how he managed to dent an actual Lombardi Trophy.
Hakeem Valles, 289.8 thousand followers
This former footballer never enjoyed much glory in the NFL; in fact, he spent much of his time on various practice squads. But he’s making up for it with the clout he’s amassing on social. Valles offers continuous insight into aspects of the game that you don’t often consider—everything from how players learn a new playbook to what it’s like to fit equipment on broken body parts. He sometimes provides game-day predictions, and during last year’s NFL Draft he weighed in with assessments in real time. So keep an eye out for that this April.
NFL Official, 7.5 million followers
Okay, this is one of the more obvious choices, but just because it’s apparent doesn’t guarantee it’s going to be awesome. However, the NFL's TikTok happens to be the best professional sports league to follow across any social media platform. It’s a pitch-perfect combination of highlights, expert analysis, and fan-generated funnies. Come to view replays of the biggest plays of the week and stay to laugh at talented amateurs recreating their favorite moments from famous press conferences past. Either way, you’re walking away a winner.
NFL Memes Daily, 155.5 thousand followers
What would any social media platform be without the memes? This particular page comes correct with one to two hot takes per week, on average. It takes aim at typical objects of derision: the Dallas Cowboys, Tom Brady’s robust relationship with NFL referees, the Dallas Cowboys—you get the idea (and hopefully you’re in on the joke).
Fan Up Peighton, 241.7 thousand followers
Peighton Tubrè bills herself as a filmmaker and visual effects artist. Most importantly—for the purposes of this list—she’s an NFL superfan. Peighton is a master of curation. She compiles reels and montages, highlighting everything from disrespectful moments in football history to the best comebacks the game has ever seen. Her insights also carry practical value: She shouts out and ranks her favorite fantasy players by position. Although she undoubtedly puts intense work into each post, the overall product carries a refreshing air of ease.
MCW 113, 55.9 thousand followers
Another meme page to sink your teeth into, this one is frequently fresh and always eclectic. Here, you’ll get to enjoy the best NFL glow-ups, laugh at documentation of the many experts who doubted the Bengals at the beginning of the season, and visualize what team logos would look like after contemporary redesigns. It’s a promising start for a page that’s barely three months old: They’re already boasting serious momentum, with almost 60,000 followers in tow.
Juwan Johnson, 2.3 million followers
A professional athlete on social media is hardly a novel concept, but what makes this account so special is that New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson co-manages it with his wife, Chanen. And the dual nature of the account is hardly a gimmick. The two act out skits together, often poking fun at the dynamics of a modern relationship. It’s all surprisingly relatable, as the interplay between the two is infectious. We should all be so lucky to have teammates like these.
Michael Pittman Jr., 335.1 thousand followers
When it comes to TikTok, this Gen Z wide receiver for the Indianapolis Colts understands the assignment. Follow along as Pittman skews entertaining, placing sock masks on his unsuspecting dog and tries his hands—and feet—at the latest dance craze du jour. It’s all delightfully self-aware and, now, even a little poignant as he celebrates becoming a first-time father. Pittman hasn’t posted since the season ender, which, for the Colts, was back on January 9. So we certainly look forward to seeing him lace up and get back onto the content field again soon.
Highlight Heaven, 24.9 thousand followers
The name of the account pretty much speaks for itself. Just don’t come here expecting the sort of highlight reels you’ll see at the tail end of the nightly news. This one splices things up with a passion for pranks. You’ll get supercuts of NFL announcers uttering the most ridiculous lines of dialogue, refs tripping over sideline obstructions, and GOATs getting compared to frogs. Trust us, if you follow them it will all make sense.
Isaac Rochell, 866.2 thousand followers
TikTok must be putting something in the water over in Indianapolis. Rochell is the second active Colts player to make this list; although, unlike teammate Pittman Jr., he mans the defensive side of the field. That makes sense because this feel-good page is anything but offensive. Rochell addresses commonly asked questions, including how many calories an NFL player consumes in a day, what they do in the off-season, and how much they earn in bonuses if they make the Super Bowl. He teases his wife with lighthearted ribbings, and himself—employing unflattering filters to expert effect. His most recent post is an earnest tribute to Tom Brady, honoring the recent retiree for all he did for the game of football. Good on ya, Isaac!