The 10 Football Movies Every Football Fan Needs to See

Football lends itself well to the big screen: the dramatic games in madhouse stadiums, the inspiring locker-room speeches, and the endless supply of off-the-field obstacles to overcome. Indeed, there are many, many films about the sport, from its hedonistic players (North Dallas Forty) to its deceased players (Heaven Can Wait) to its water distribution engineers who become players (The Waterboy). The list below isn't meant to be comprehensive; rather, think of it as a starting point—the 10 films that every football fan must see.