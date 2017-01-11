16 Retro Employee Training Videos That Are Unintentionally Hilarious

Last year, Esquire's Dave Holmes unearthed a stunning promotional reel that Sizzler produced in 1991 for its franchisees. The nearly five-minute video was never meant to be seen by the masses, but thanks to Holmes and the angel who uploaded it to YouTube, more than 2 million Americans have now experienced that impressively sincere and patriotic anthem. It's a chief example of the joy to be had in mining for old corporate videos that are so bad they're good.

Many similar gems are floating in the ether -- this Ernst & Young attempt at team-building, for example, is almost too good to be true -- but my favorite breed of corporate video is the old corporate "enter-trainment" video, which some companies create to show new employees the ropes using visuals and lingo that quickly become dated. Just start working at Wendy's in the mid-'80s? The Duke of the Grill was there to guide you. Unsure of how to spot a shoplifter? Dick Deal had your back. Below, a look at more of our top training picks, some of which are, admittedly, more accidentally enter-training than others.