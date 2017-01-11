The Greatest TV Bloopers of All Time

Sometimes a TV show's best moments are the unplanned ones, the ones that don't make it to air. Thankfully, certain series (mainly comedies) have made it a practice to share these hilariously unscripted gems in the form of gag reels, giving fans a peek at the hijinks that happen on set but have to be left on the cutting room floor.
Below we've compiled a list of our favorite such moments -- Saturday Night Live not included since it's a live show that deserves its own story entirely -- because nothing beats actors nailing a line so hard that the rest of the cast breaks in two.
Arrested Development
The beginning of this could pass as a Blink-182 music video. The rest is a reminder that Jason Bateman loves hand job jokes.
Best part: At 4:50, Rob Riggle doing Rob Riggle things
Parks and Recreation
RIP, dear angels of Pawnee.
Best part: At the very end, when everyone processes Chris Pratt's Kim Kardashian joke
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
If you can ignore all those end credits, you're in for a string of treats.
Best part: At 2:31, for some of the most aggressive Carlton-ing of all time
Eastbound & Down
As Kenny Powers would say, "These deleted scenes are funnier than f*ck." Exceptional hair included.
Best part: At 1:10, Will Ferrell talking about his plums
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
An indestructible vase. Gladys and The Nightman Cometh. The vaguest résumé in the history of résumés. Enough loogies to put T.J. Miller's dribble takes to shame. This Season 4 reel is a masterpiece.
Best part: Always Gladys
Silicon Valley
The Erlich Bachman-meets-"Action Jack" Barker scene is one of Silicon Valley's all-time greats. Tasked with improvising the best ageist put-downs he could, T.J. Miller more than delivered, rattling off dis after dis in front of an incredibly stone-faced Stephen Tobolowsky. The take that aired is brief and hysterical. But this glorious, nearly five-minute-long compilation of outtakes is even better, showcasing the burns that didn't make the cut and giving a quirky cultural history of America in the process.
Best part: "Genesis the book or Genesis the band? Because I know it wasn't Sega Genesis."
Community
Here is more than an hour's worth of Community bloopers.
Best part: Whenever Alison Brie and Danny Pudi are on screen at the same time
The Office
Witness the unappreciated glory that came out of Season 8.
Best part: At 10:26, when Zach Woods destroys Rainn Wilson and John Krasinski with jokes about online karate classes and biceps
Chappelle's Show
This is supposed to be a Chuck Taylor news segment, but really it just turns into lots and lots of infectious Dave Chappelle giggles.
Best part: "Holy shit, I don't think I can do this."
The Carol Burnett Show
Between this elephant story and the infamous dentist sketch (which made Harvey Korman wet himself), Tim Conway is a monster.
Best part: Near the end, Vicki Lawrence's inspired punch line
30 Rock
Tracy Morgan. Tina Fey. Will Arnett's juice. Tough to beat.
Best parts: Yeah, Tracy Morgan, Tina Fey, and the juice.
Friends
This quick clip isn't very comprehensive, but it has two of the sitcom's best outtakes of all time -- Ross' bagpipes and "PIVOT!" -- in the same place.
Best part: EEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE
Modern Family
You'd be surprised how many times it took to get that amazing Luke-running-through-the-screen-door scene right.
Best part: At 1:42, Nolan Gould and his mortal enemy
Game of Thrones
OK, GoT isn't technically a comedy, but watching Peter Dinklage butcher the word "benevolent" is just as fun as watching DJ Khaled do the same to "jewelry."
Best part: Benevolent
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.