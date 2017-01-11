The Greatest TV Bloopers of All Time

Sometimes a TV show's best moments are the unplanned ones, the ones that don't make it to air. Thankfully, certain series (mainly comedies) have made it a practice to share these hilariously unscripted gems in the form of gag reels, giving fans a peek at the hijinks that happen on set but have to be left on the cutting room floor.

Below we've compiled a list of our favorite such moments -- Saturday Night Live not included since it's a live show that deserves its own story entirely -- because nothing beats actors nailing a line so hard that the rest of the cast breaks in two.