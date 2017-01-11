The Perfect 'Game of Thrones' Character for Each State

It's no exaggeration to say that Game of Thrones has taken over America. But what if the massively popular HBO series was America?

For the past few weeks, we've spent an inordinate amount of time arguing about which Game of Thrones character best represents each state in our great union. We factored in the stereotypes, politics, weather, celebrities, and other things associated with these United States of America to bring you what we swear, on the Old Gods and the New, is the perfect, unassailable lineup. So pay attention, because this list is dark and full of terrors.

Alabama

Lancel Lannister

Irrationally religious, with a scandalous past.