The Perfect 'Game of Thrones' Character for Each State

By and Published On 06/17/2016 By And Published On 06/17/2016
It's no exaggeration to say that Game of Thrones has taken over America. But what if the massively popular HBO series was America?

For the past few weeks, we've spent an inordinate amount of time arguing about which Game of Thrones character best represents each state in our great union. We factored in the stereotypes, politics, weather, celebrities, and other things associated with these United States of America to bring you what we swear, on the Old Gods and the New, is the perfect, unassailable lineup. So pay attention, because this list is dark and full of terrors.

Alabama

Lancel Lannister
Irrationally religious, with a scandalous past.

Alaska

The Night's King
Few people believe he's real, seems to have a lot of secrets, and will straight up murder you if you're unprepared.

Jaime Lannister, Game of Thrones
Jaime Lannister, horsing around in Phoenix. | HBO

Arizona

Jaime Lannister
Tan. From elsewhere originally. Would definitely leave in the seventh inning of a Diamondbacks game to beat traffic. 

Arkansas

Gilly
Smarter than she looks, and yet: still a hillbilly dating a fat guy with a scraggly beard. 

California

King Tommen Baratheon
Blond and easily duped, powerful but clumsy with said power, impressed by girls' boobs and wacky religions.

Colorado

Jorah Mormont 
Athletic, secretly wealthy, with a sun-tanned, weathered face. Incessantly trying to sleep with a younger woman. 

Connecticut 

Joffrey Baratheon
Rich, bratty, emotionally unnerving. Definitely PG'd at Taft. 

Delaware 

That guy Ned Stark executes in the pilot 
No one remembers that Delaware is the first state either. 

Florida

"Mad" King Aerys II Targaryen
Senile, wealthy, paranoid, prone to random outbursts of insanity. Pretty confident that he will eventually turn into a dragon. 

Georgia

Janos Slynt
Does not do well in cold weather.

Sansa Stark, Margaery Tyrell, Game of Thrones
Sansa and Margaery tour 'Iolani Palace. | HBO

Hawaii 

Sansa Stark
Unspoiled and beautiful, until evil outside forces wreak havoc on her. Understandably angry.

Idaho

Mance Rayder
An anti-big government Libertarian with his own militia.

Illinois

Varys
A fan of back-room dealings, can't feel testicles for much of the year (on account of the cold weather, OK?!?).

Indiana

Catelyn Stark
Wholesome, family-oriented, yet prone to terrible lapses in judgment (see: continuing devotion to Bobby Knight).

Iowa

Brynden "Blackfish" Tully
Unimpressed by city folk, scarily pragmatic, has a nickname that somehow involves fishing.

Hodor, Game of Thrones
Hodor actually means hoe the dirt. | HBO

Kansas

Hodor
Just replace "Hodor" with "Rock Chalk."

Kentucky

Khal Drogo
Fond of horses, elaborate headwear, and skinny blonde women who've seen some shit.

Louisiana 

Robert Baratheon
Hedonistic party animal, passionate hunter, often drinks things he shouldn't.

Maine

Euron Greyjoy
Wildly unpredictable, good on the water, has weirdly blue lips (from the delicious blueberries). 

Maryland

Davos Seaworth
His name sounds the most like "Old Bay."

Massachusetts

Theon Greyjoy
The Iron Islands are basically a thinly veiled version of Weymouth.

Arya Stark, Game of Thrones
Arya waits for the Muskegon ferry. | HBO

Michigan

Arya Stark
Doesn't like it when her people get dissed. Has a whole other side you wouldn't expect.

Minnesota 

Bran Stark
Serious and contemplative, has intense and prophetic winter dreams, loves wolves, enjoys getting piggyback rides. 

Mississippi

The High Sparrow
Intolerantly religious, but folksy as hell. Er, heck. 

Missouri 

Edmure Tully
Uncomfortably connected to another place, mostly resigned to its fate. Hometown is on a major river.

Montana

The Mountain 
Big, brutish, monosyllabic, but beautiful in a way. Plus I'm pretty sure Montana means Mountain-ah.

Nebraska

Brienne of Tarth
She should just call her sword "Winter Wheat."

Daenerys Targaryen, Drogon, Game of Thrones
Dany rides Drogon outside of the Luxor. | HBO

Nevada

Daenerys Targaryen
Dragons are Vegas: showy and unpredictable spectacle THAT WILL EVENTUALLY KILL YOU IN A TREMENDOUS BALL OF FIRE. Or whatever.

New Hampshire 

Stannis Baratheon
Mostly cold, but internally convinced he has a power no one else really sees.

New Jersey

Petyr Baelish, aka Littlefinger 
Lurks on the outskirts of and envious of great power, and always gives off the vibe that he's about to do something unseemly.

New Mexico

Melisandre
Much respect for fires. New-agey. Alternates between breathtaking exquisite beauty and some secretly quite ugly parts.

New York

Tyrion Lannister
Thinks he's smarter than everyone else, drinks too much, jam-packs a lot of conflicting things into a small space. Has tendency to confront people on the toilet.

Margaery Tyrell, Game of Thrones
Margaery Tyrell bleeds Carolina blue. | HBO

North Carolina

Margaery Tyrell 
Very pretty and charming and at least pretends to be God-fearing. Definitely hiding something. 

North Dakota

Benjen Stark
Could have never come back and no one would have noticed except consipracy theorists. His hands are SO COLD.

Ohio 

Walder Frey
Power-player due in large part to central geographical position near major rivers. Sneaky bastard but bizarrely influential. Holds grudges. Oh wow does he hold grudges.

Oklahoma 

Lysa Arryn 
She's crazy like an F5 tornado and those strict alcohol laws that result in weak beer. All things being equal, she'd sooner (get it?) push you out the moon door. (Oklahoma was tough, OK?)

Oregon

Ygritte
Effortlessly feminist. Not too concerned about hygiene. Unnaturally gifted at a mostly useless skill.

Pennsylvania 

Robb Stark
Stubborn, hot-headed, from an old house. Had brotherly love. A Penn State kind of guy thrust into a U. Penn kind of world.

Lyanna Mormont, Game of Thrones
Lyanna Mormont abides no RISD students. | HBO

Rhode Island

Lyanna Mormont
SO SMALL, SO FIERY. Only has 62 men. 

South Carolina 

Balon Greyjoy 
Fiercely independent, attempts to break away from the other places. Not happy about the fact that his son ends up living in the North. 

South Dakota

Ned Stark
Actively seems to enjoy the cold. Honorable in a somewhat tragic way. Famous for having a head separated from his body and placed next to other heads for people to gawk at.

Tennessee

Tormund Giantsbane
A little bit country, a little bit rock 'n' roll. Has a show beard. Likely already the name of a band in Nashville anyway.

Cersei Lannister, Game of Thrones
Don't mess with Cersei. | HBO

Texas

Cersei Lannister
Aesthetically pleasing debutante, comes from a ton of money. Can be hateful, and you don't want to mess with her, but also pretty great if you're on her side. Has no problem going it alone.

Utah

Craster
It just works too well -- sorry, Utahns!

Vermont 

The Children of the Forest
Damn hippies. 

Virginia 

Olenna Tyrell 
Abides by no bullshit, says sassy things. Has pleasing accent even when verbally ripping you apart. Keeps nice gardens. Southern.

Jon Snow, Game of Thrones
Jon Snow rocks the grunge look. | HBO

Washington

Jon Snow
On a border but pivotal. Doesn't see a ton of nice weather. Sad a lot. So Microsoft. So grunge. 

West Virginia

The Hound
Cast aside by larger brother, left for dead, keeps coming back. Bad experiences with mountains.

Wisconsin 

Samwell Tarly
Portly, well educated, enjoys cheese. Comes from family of hunters but hates to hunt. Had to fend off a White Walker with a piece of dragonglass.

Wyoming

Tywin Lannister
Cold as hell, but cunning. Old, but still handsome. Definitely would shoot someone in the face while hunting, then blame it on that person. Always pays its debts
 
Kevin Alexander is Thrillist's national writer-at-large 

John Sellers is the Entertainment Director at Thrillist.

