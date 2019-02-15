The 15 Most Essential 'Game of Thrones' Episodes

Soon, we won't have any new episodes of Game of Thrones to look forward to. Only six more to go! But before you go crying into your bowl of brown, you should know that few dramas are as rewarding to rewatch as Game of Thrones, and we highly encourage you to do so before Season 8 begins on April 14, if you haven't already. But if you don't have time or patience to sit through 67 episodes and all that stuff involving the Waif, we present this quicker way to rewatch the seven seasons of HBO's beloved fantasy show. The following 15 episodes will remind you how everyone still alive heading into Season 8 made it this far, remind you of your theories about how it'll all end, as well as provide you with nice trip through time, starting in 2011.
"Winter Is Coming"
Season 1, Episode 1 (April 17, 2011)
Director: Tim Van Patten
Writers: David Benioff & D. B. Weiss
Recap: Were they ever so young? Yes, they were. In the pilot episode, which feels like a million years ago, the fresh faces of the Winterfell kids -- Robb, Sansa, Arya, Bran, and Rickon, along with bastard Jon Snow and ward/captive Theon Greyjoy -- will surprise any re-watcher, but you'll be immersed into the epic story: Ned Stark reluctantly agrees to head to King's Landing to be the right hand man to King Robert Baratheon, his old war buddy, who is married to scowling queen Cersei Lannister and has children, including eldest Joffrey, the truest brat in the history of television. Tyrion unleashes some epic quips, with blonde hair, to boot. And we hop across the Narrow Sea to meet Daenerys Targaryen, whose irksome and ill-fated brother marries her off to Khal Drogo, the leader of a horde of horselords known as the Dothraki.
Most shocking moment: After being caught in the incestuous act with twin sister Cersei, smirky Jaime pushes Bran out a castle window and quips, "The things I do for love."
Why it's important: It perfectly establishes the stakes of the entire series: Don't trust the Lannisters, don't be overly bound by tradition, don't get too comfortable. -- John Sellers
"Baelor"
Season 1, Episode 9 (June 12, 2011)
Director: Alan Taylor
Writers: David Benioff and D. B. Weiss
Recap: Despite a last ditch attempt to keep his skull attached to his body (or more likely, to save Sansa from certain torment) by refuting his investigation that determined Joffrey is not the rightful air to the throne, Ned is executed thanks to the shittiest little fictional royal to ever reign. Yes, Joffrey goes against the plan urged by Cersei and betrothed Sansa to exile Ned to the Wall and instead has him publicly beheaded in front of his two daughters. It was an early indication that no one -- not even the ostensible hero of the series -- is safe. Beyond Ned's fate, it's an episode that sets in motion a lot of threads that will continue to be of import (and a couple that will portend more death). Here, we meet the ever creepy Walder Frey for the first time when Catelyn Stark makes a deal that will come to haunt her down the road, offering up her daughter Arya and son Robb in exchange for passage through his domain. (Do you hear "The Rains of Castamere" in the distance?) Meanwhile, Tyrion meets Shae, a relationship that will also turn out nasty, and Daenerys decides to go all blood magic to help save Khal Drogo.
Most shocking moment: Chop, and the sound of pigeons flapping. You know, the part where Ned Stark's head rolls.
Why it's important: "Baelor" is when early Game of Thrones fans -- you know at least the ones who hadn't read the books -- knew the show was not fucking around. -- Esther Zuckerman
"Fire and Blood"
Season 1, Episode 10 (June 19, 2011)
Director: Alan Taylor
Writers: David Benioff and D. B. Weiss
Recap: For the characters and actors alike, this was the deep breath following two shocking occurrences: Ned Stark's death at the hand of a vengeful new boy-king, and Daenerys' allowing the witch Mirri Maz Duur to use magic to "save" Khal Drogo's life, inadvertently dooming him and her unborn child, and setting the rest of the khalasar against her. In King's Landing, Sansa Stark is cruelly held hostage by the Lannisters, who have learned that Jaime was taken captive by Robb Stark's rebellion. Arya has luckily been spirited away onboard a convoy heading to the Night's Watch at the Wall, along with a certain Baratheon bastard. In the North, Jaime halfheartedly taunts a newly widowed Cat while the lords pledge their fealty to the "King in the North." And in Essos, across the Narrow Sea, Daenerys takes revenge on the witch by burning her alive on Drogo's pyre, shocking Jorah and those who remain loyal to her by walking into the flames herself. The morning after, Mormont and her bloodriders find her very much alive and ready to begin her crusade to become queen of Westeros.
Most shocking moment: Subtly teased throughout the whole season, Daenerys uncurling herself from her husband's funeral pyre, unburnt, holding three real live baby dragons, held all kinds of promises for Season 2.
Why it's important: Daenerys finally hatches her dragons and goes full Targaryen, plus Cersei gets her first taste of ruling the kingdom as she presides next to Joffrey. -- Emma Stefansky
"Blackwater"
Season 2, Episode 9 (May 27, 2012)
Director: Neil Marshall
Writer: George R. R. Martin
Recap: With Game of Thrones a verified, albeit not yet mammoth, hit after its first season, the sophomore edition began to codify many of the features fans would come to expect of the show in the years to come. "Blackwater" firmly established the penultimate episode as one with a big, spectacle-filled battle that leaves the deck totally reshuffled just before the season finale, generating infinite threads of online discussion. With Stannis Baratheon making his play for King's Landing, Tyrion Lannister has to step up as the Hand of the King and lead the defense of the city, which he pulls off thanks to a massive wildfire explosion, a rear attack via a secret tunnel, and some well-timed reinforcements. This is the episode where Tyrion gets his trademark facial scar, where Joffrey goes back inside to hide with mommy because Cersei knows he'll reveal the full extent of his cowardice on the battlefield, Ser Davos loses his son in the wildfire explosion, and the Hound straight up leaves in the middle of the battle, sending him on the fugitive wanderer path he'll take up for the rest of the series. That's a lot of important plot points to keep remember!
Most shocking moment: There are so many! But the winner is not an event from the battle, but when Cersei coldly, half-drunkenly informs Sansa that she's going to be raped by the invading army. We knew she was ruthless, but this is another level.
Why it's important: "Blackwater" and its epic battle stands out as the indication that Game of Thrones would be going for massive scale, and HBO would provide the huge budgets necessary to make it happen. -- Anthony Schneck
"And Now His Watch Is Ended"
Season 3, Episode 4 (April 21, 2013)
Director: Alex Graves
Writer: David Benioff and D. B. Weiss
Recap: Tyrion attempts to figure out whether or not he can prove Cersei tried to have him conveniently killed during the Battle on the Blackwater. Meanwhile, Cersei's influence over Joffrey is being handily undermined by Margaery Tyrell, who cajoles her fiance into waving to the crowds, showing them his love. While Littlefinger plots to take Sansa with him when he journeys to the Eyrie and his betrothed Lysa Arryn, Varys, Olenna Tyrell, and Margaery hatch a plan to keep Sansa under their wing with a marriage to Ser Loras. After a botched escape attempt, Theon officially meets Ramsay Snow. Jaime recuperates from the loss of his sword hand. Beric Dondarrion sentences the Hound to a trial by combat for killing Arya's friend. Jeor Mormont is murdered as a rebellion breaks out amongst the Night's Watch at Craster's Keep, and Sam and Gilly flee. Across the Narrow Sea, in Astapor, Daenerys buys her army of 8,000 Unsullied from Kraznys and then, taunting him in fluent Valyrian (which she has spoken all along), she tells her new army to kill all the slavers they can find and commands Drogon to roast Kraznys alive. Afterward, she frees the Unsullied from her service, telling them they can leave or fight for her as they choose. They choose to stay.
Most shocking moment: Look, "Dracarys" is the most badass thing we and anyone else will ever see in our lives, but LEST WE FORGET, this is also the episode where Varys yanks the sorcerer who castrated him out of a wooden crate while admonishing Tyrion that revenge takes time and patience. Holy shit.
Why it's important: Daenerys' legend grows and she begins building the huge army she'll eventually sail to Westeros with, and this has a lot of important Littlefinger and Olenna Tyrell scheming that reveals a lot about how the game of thrones is truly played. -- ES
"The Rains of Castamere"
Season 3, Episode 9 (June 2, 2013)
Director: David Nutter
Writer: David Benioff and D. B. Weiss
Recap: For sheer heartbreak and emotional pain, it's hard to argue with the sustained agony of "The Rains of Castamere," the episode that concludes with perhaps the most discussed (and certainly the most violent) wedding in the history of television. (Apologies to all the weddings on Friends.) Yes, we're talking about "The Red Wedding," a nuptials ceremony between Edmure Tully (a.k.a. Catelyn Stark's brother) and Roslin Frey, the daughter of the vengeful Walder Frey. As book readers knew at the time, the party ends with a sudden, brutal bloodbath: Robb Stark, his wife Talisa, their unborn child, and Catelyn are all suddenly killed in ways that make you recoil from your TV. There's a diabolical quality to the way the sequence is staged, particularly in the way Arya Stark witnesses the death of Robb's poor direwolf Grey Wind, and the stunning final image of Catelyn's throat getting sliced open. Given the importance that the final massacre has to this specific episode and the rest of the series, it's easy to forget that there's also a fun Daenerys plot in this episode too, along with some cool warging action with Bran in the north.
Most shocking moment: It's the Red Wedding: there are so many shocking parts to choose from. While it's tempting to say the death of the direwolf is actually the most shocking part -- because you knew Robb was vulnerable before this episode -- it's the death of Catelyn that remains the show's ultimate gut-punch, a harrowing echo of her husband's death in Season 1.
Why it's important: This is the episode, even more than "Baelor," where fans of the show learned that literally anyone could be killed off at any time. -- DJ
"The Lion and the Rose"
Season 4, Episode 2 (April 13, 2014)
Director: Alex Graves
Writer: George R. R. Martin
Recap: The last episode Martin would write for the show, "The Lion and the Rose" starts with a pretty tragic scene involving Ramsay goading Reek, a.k.a. Theon yet again (is any scene where the two interact not tragic?) before sending us beyond the Wall, where Bran FINALLY learns where he has to go, thanks to a vision from the Three-Eyed Raven that sets him and the Reed siblings (remember them?) traveling north. Melisandre starts on the road to figuring out how she'll convince Stannis to burn his daughter Shireen alive, by convincing him to burn a couple of his loyal subjects to appease the Lord of Light. And then, at last, down in King's Landing Joffrey marries Margaery and, as he's taunting Tyrion at his wedding feast, chokes to death on his wine. Or his pie. Or, as we later learn, on a poisoned gem from the necklace that expert schemer Lady Olenna Tyrell had given to Sansa. And the world said, good freakin' riddance.
Most shocking moment: It's definitely an even split between seeing Joffrey's snotty, purple face as he asphyxiates to death and seeing that Theon/Reek has been so broken by Ramsay that he can't even nick the bastard of Bolton while giving him a shave.
Why it's imporant: Joffrey dies! The ensuing squabble for power opens up room for Sansa to make her getaway from King's Landing with Littlefinger. -- ES
"The Mountain and the Viper"
Season 4, Episode 8 (June 1, 2014)
Director: Alex Graves
Writer: David Benioff and D. B. Weiss
Recap: Pedro Pascal's stint on Game of Thrones was brief but effective. Not only did it launch the endlessly charismatic Pascal into stardom, it gave the show one of its most gruesome moments. Pascal's Oberyn Martell, a revenge-seeking prince known as the Red Viper of Dorne, approaches his fight with Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane on behalf of Tyrion Lannister with an Inigo Montoya flare, on mission to avenge the rape and murder of his sister, Elia Martell. But on the verge of triumphing, he talks too much and gets his head burst open, which leaves Tyrion sentenced to death. Elsewhere, Sansa Stark proves that her instincts of self-preservation are on point, when she lies to save Littlefinger after the murder of Lysa Arryn -- and she tops it off with a new hairdo. Over in Mereen, Dany banishes Jorah Mormont for spying on her. Bad times all around.
Most shocking moment: Squish! Oberyn gets his eyes mushed out of his face.
Why it's important: This episode reaffirms the divide between Cersei and Jaime and their brother Tyrion, while also setting up the importance of Littlefinger's take-over of the Vale. -- EZ
"The Children"
Season 4, Episode 10 (June 15, 2014)
Director: Alex Graves
Writers: David Benioff and D. B. Weiss
Recap: Game of Thrones is often at its best when it focuses on inter-generational tensions and struggles within large families. With its unconventional parenting methods and withering criticism of his own offspring, Tywin Lannister remains one of the show's most compelling figures and a reliable source for great scenes. The Season 4 finale, which also includes Brienne of Tarth's brutal swordfight with the Hound and Daenerys's tearful chaining of her beloved (but unruly) dragons, is mostly a collection of enormously entertaining showdowns between characters with long-simmering antagonistic histories. Certain confrontations might leave a bad aftertaste -- Tyrion's final confrontation with Shae is as frustrating as Game of Thrones gets -- but throughout the episode, the real focus is on the performances, rather than the pyrotechnics, which you arguably can't say of future seasons. Charles Dance, the English actor who played him Tywin for four, Emmy-deserving seasons, really gets to strut his stuff on the way out of the series.
Most shocking moment: It's not especially shocking that Tywin Lannister died in this episode, since it's surprising he survived as long as he did. But the specifics of his death are surprising: killed with a crossbow on the toilet! For a man who prized dignity so much, it was an unbecoming way to go out.
Why it's important: It put Tyrion on the path to meeting Daenerys, as Varys helps smuggle the Imp out of King's Landing to Essos, and also confirmed Arya's journey to becoming a face-changing assassin, as she hops her own ship over the Narrow Sea toward Braavos. -- DJ
"Hardhome"
Season 5, Episode 8 (May 31, 2015)
Director: Miguel Sapochnik
Writers: David Benioff and D. B. Weiss
Recap: The first half of "Hardhome," one of the few stand-out episodes in the overly brutal and hugely controversial fifth season, is remarkably boring (though it does does give us Arya's iconic "Oysters, clams, and cockles!"). It dwells on exposition and desperately wants to advance other storylines, but how much screen time do we need to spend on Cersei languishing in prison? But then we get into the REAL action, which is Jon Snow's journey to convince the wildlings that they're all going to die and turn into zombie warriors unless they come with him south of the Wall. Obviously a lot of the wildlings aren't going to trust a CROW who tells scary stories about White Walkers, but Jon's buddy Tormund convinces a few thousand of them to board ships and sail for slightly warmer climes. Unfortunately, the White Walkers are closer than any of them realize, and when they show up, a 24-minute action scene plays out that's among the best GoT has to offer. As super-realistic skeleton soldiers hurl themselves at the small village of Hardhome, creating a frenzied, chaotic fighting retreat, Jon Snow nearly gets himself killed going after the dragonglass he brought along with him and really shouldn't have just left lying around. The kicker, though, comes in the episode's final moments, when Jon, Tormund, and everyone around them realize just how fucked they are.
Most shocking moment: When the Night King raises his arms and all the wildlings just killed turn into zombie soldiers in the Army of the Dead as Jon and his crew row away. Spooky!
Why it's important: I mean, look at the Night King's pose up there in that photo. The Night King doesn't give a fuck. And now that he and his legions of undead minions are marching south of the Wall, we'll finally see in his final showdown with Jon Snow and friends in Season 8 whether he can back up all that arms-raising swagger. -- AS
"Home"
Season 6, Episode 2 (May 1, 2016)
Director: Jeremy Podeswa
Writer: Dave Hill
Recap: The Game of Thrones media machine tried to convince us for a long time that it was up for debate as to whether Jon Snow was going to survive his stabbing at the hand of the Night's Watch at the end of the Season 5 finale. What kind of suckers did they take us for? Of course Jon Snow wasn't dead dead. He was just going to be briefly dead. The question was more a matter of how he was going to be revived. Turns out, nakedly. Melisandre reluctantly does her magic and just when it seems like it's failed, Jon awakens, gasping for air. Most of the rest of the episode is typical early-in-the-season filler and plot-churning: Arya's dealing with the Waif (ugh, the Waif), Ramsay Bolton's being excessively evil, but, hey, we learn Hodor's real name through Bran's visions: It's Wylis.
Most shocking moment: Duh: Jon takes his second first breath.
Why it's important: Jon Snow's journey away from a man held back by his vows to an increasingly obsolete entity into a leader really begins here. -- EZ
"The Door"
Season 6, Episode 5 (May 22, 2016)
Director: Jack Bender
Writer: David Benioff and D. B. Weiss
Recap: Hodor... Hodor. Hodor! Hodor!! Hodor, Hodor, Hodor, Hodor, Hodor. Hodor. Hodor! Hodor! Hodor... Hodor, Hodor, Hodor, Hodor. Hodor -- Hodor! Hodor. Hodor. Hodor. Hodor... Hodor. Hodor. Hodor, Hodor, Hodor, Hodor, Hodor, Hodor, Hodor, Hodor. Hodor. Hodor. Hodor. Hodor. Hodor. Hodor. Hodor. Hodor. Hodor. Hodor. Hodor. Hodor. Hodor. Hodor. Hodor. Hodor. Hodor. Hodor. Hodor. Hodor. Hodor. Hodor. Hodor. Hodor. Hodor. Hodor. Hodor. Hodor. Hodor. Hodor. Hodor. Hodor. Hodor. Hodor. Hodor. Hodor. Hodor. Hodor. Hodor. Hodor.
Most shocking moment: "Hold the door." Ohhhhhhhhhh!
Why it's important: One of the most beloved Game of Thrones characters dies and the origin of his name becomes a meme. But the biggest, most important moments in this episode are the reveal of the White Walkers' origin story, and Bran's taking over of the Three-Eyed Raven's powers, including the (effective) ability to time travel via greensight. -- DJ
"Battle of the Bastards"
Season 6, Episode 9 (June 19, 2016)
Director: Miguel Sapochnik
Writers: David Benioff and D. B. Weiss
Recap: It's hard to remember what else happened in this episode other than the title tilt between Jon Snow's crew and the usurping Bolton bannermen. But in the first third of "Battle of the Bastards," Theon and Yara land in Meereen with their bounty of ships, just as Daenerys (with Tyrion also now in cahoots) burns down the slaver fleet atop Drogon. But yeah, it's mostly just about the battle for Winterfell and the North -- which Jon Snow wins, thanks to Sansa's secretly penned note to Littlefinger, who arrives with the Knights of the Vale -- and the aftermath, in which the Seven Kingdoms are finally rid of Ramsay Bolton, the most purely sinister of all Game of Thrones villains.
Most shocking moment: The competition is fierce here -- Jon beating his fists into Ramsay's irksome face, Ramsay's death at the teeth of his own hounds, the dragons unleashing fire on Slaver's Bay. But no, the biggest shock came with the death of Wun Wun, the last of the giants. Farewell, big fella.
Why it's important: The Starks -- Jon Snow and Sansa Stark at this point, with Arya to follow -- finally make it past the Bolton thresher to reclaim Winterfell and their rightful rule in the north. -- JS
"The Winds of Winter"
Season 6, Episode 10 (June 26, 2016)
Director: Miguel Sapochnik
Writers: David Benioff and D. B. Weiss
Recap: In the North, Arya serves Walder Frey a pieful of his own children before murdering him, avenging Robb and her mother's deaths. Cersei ignites a cache of wildfire barrels underneath the Sept of Baelor to blow up the High Sparrow, Margaery, Loras, Lancel, and all the other Faith Militant, and close out the show's most tiresome plotline in one fell swoop. When King Tommen learns that Margaery, whom he really, really actually liked, is dead, he throws himself from the roof of the Red Keep. Jaime and Bronn arrive back at King's Landing just in time to see Cersei crowned Queen of the Seven Kingdoms. Meanwhile, Sam and Gilly arrive in Oldtown and Sam gets to visit the Citadel's massive library. Nerd. In a vision, Bran visits the Tower of Joy and learns that the Jon Snow parentage theory of R + L = J is true, as he watches a dying Lyanna Stark hand over a newborn to her brother Ned. Ellaria and the Sand Snakes take Varys' advice and agree to ally themselves with Daenerys. And in Meereen, Daenerys leaves a reluctant Daario behind to rule in Essos in her stead, taking her army of Ironborn, Dothraki, and Highgarden soldiers to sea in her brand new armada, sailing, at last, to Westeros.
Most shocking moment: If you hadn't plunged deep into the long-existing theory well concerning Jon Snow's origins, you were probably extremely shocked at the twist that Jon isn't Ned's son after all, but instead the offspring of Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen -- and, effectively, the rightful heir to Westeros.
Why it's important: This is the episode that sets up the endgame of Daenerys' arrival to conquer Westeros, but it also wraps up some dangling threads and finally confirms that R + L does, in fact, = J. -- ES
"The Dragon and the Wolf"
Season 7, Episode 7 (August 27, 2017)
Director: Jeremy Podeswa
Writer: David Benioff and D. B. Weiss
Recap: Jon Snow and Daenerys attempt to convince Cersei to join forces with them to stop the White Walker menace coming down from beyond the Wall. Cersei agrees to if and only if Jon remains neutral during the war between the Lannisters and Daenerys, but he admits he's already pledged himself to Daenerys. Cersei leaves in a huff, and remains resolute even when both Tyrion and Jaime try to convince her to change her mind. She reveals to Jaime that she's sent Euron Greyjoy to collect the Golden Company from Essos, which she'll use to fight whoever remains after Jon and Daenerys encounter the Night King. Jaime, disgusted, leaves her and rides off to join the North. In Winterfell, Littlefinger's attempts to turn Sansa and Arya against each other backfire spectacularly, and he's executed by Arya for all of his many, many crimes. Bran tells Sam, who's back from the Citadel, that Jon is the rightful heir to Westeros, as Rhaegar and Lyanna Stark's marriage was legitimate; meanwhile, Jon gets it on with Daenerys, who is actually his aunt. The Night King arrives at the Wall riding a zombified Viserion (R.I.P.) and uses ice-dragon fire to breach the Wall.
Most shocking moment: Zombie Viserion is cool and scary and all, but watching the Stark sisters scheme circles around Littlefinger is a joy. "How do you answer these charges… Lord Baelish?" LEGENDARY.
Why it's important: In addition to giving us that ridiculous shot of the Night King bouncing up and down astride ice dragon Viserion like he's riding a horsey, the Season 7 capper directly sets up the final six episodes. If you have time to watch only one episode before Season 8 begins, make it "The Dragon and the Wolf." -- ES
