The Greatest Quotes From 'Game of Thrones' Season 7

Another bloody season of Game of Thrones, another season of hilarious and badass quotes. There might have been fewer episodes this year -- a mere seven compared to the usual 10 -- but that doesn't mean there was a shortage of vulgar quips, menacing threats, and brave proclamations. If anything, there were more: There's no reason to mince words when an army of White Walkers is beating down your door -- or, to be more specific, your giant ice wall.
Though it's tempting to make this list a transcript of all the insults the Hound and Tormund hurled at each other during "Beyond the Wall," we've gone ahead and included some choice zingers from a range of characters across the full season. As you bask in the madness that was the HBO show's penultimate run -- and begin the long winter wait for new episodes -- relive some of the best below.
Episode 1
Arya, after killing the remaining Frey men:
"Leave one wolf alive and the sheep are never safe. When people ask you what happened here, tell them the North remembers. Tell them winter came for House Frey."
Lyanna Mormont to Lord Glover about her fighting abilities:
"I don't plan on knitting by the fire while men fight for me. I might be small, Lord Glover. And I might be a girl. But I am every bit as much a Northerner as you. And I don't need your permission to defend the North."
Cersei, to Jaime about all their friends:
"Enemies to the east. Enemies to the south: Ellaria Sand and her brood of bitches. Enemies to the west: Olenna, the old cunt, another traitor. Enemies to the north: Ned Stark's bastard has been named King of the North, and that murdering whore Sansa stands beside him. Enemies everywhere."
Cersei again:
"Should we spend our days mourning the dead -- mother, father, and all our children? I loved them. I did! But they're ashes now and we're still flesh and blood. We're the last Lannisters, the last ones who count."
Euron, on not mourning the death of his relatives:
"The place was getting crowded."
Euron, to Cersei regarding killing brothers:
"You should try it. It feels wonderful."
Sam, telling all the old people that their poops stink at the Citadel:
"G'UGHHHHHHH!!"
Arya, not making a joke to Ed Sheeran:
"I'm going to kill the queen! [Laughs.]"
Episode 2
Varys, explaining his modus operandi to Dany:
"Incompetence should not be rewarded with blind loyalty. As long as I have my eyes, I'll use them. I wasn't born into a great house. I came from nothing. I was sold as a slave and carved up as an offering. When I was a child, I lived in alleys, gutters, abandoned houses. You wish to know where my true loyalties lie? Not with any king or queen, but with the people. The people who suffer under despots and prosper under just rule. The people whose hearts you aim to win. If you demand blind allegiance, I respect your wishes. Grey Worm can behead me or your dragons can devour me. But if you let me live, I will serve you well. I will dedicate myself to seeing you on the Iron Throne, because I choose you. Because I know the people have no better chance than you."
Melisandre, revealing a prophecy to Dany:
"The Long Night is coming. Only the prince who was promised can bring the dawn."
Dany, to Tyrion when Melisandre's prophecy is properly translated:
"I like it better."
Jorah, to Sam declining the offer to send word to his family about his Greyscale:
"I've been dead for years."
Dany, explaining why she doesn't want to storm King's Landing with her dragons:
"I am not here to be Queen of the Ashes."
Lady Olenna, to Dany regarding Tyrion:
"He's a clever man, Your Hand. I've known a great many clever men. I've outlived them all. You know why? I ignored them. The lords of Westeros are sheep. Are you a sheep? No. You're a dragon. Be a dragon."
Cersei, to Qyburn regarding Robert's dragon skulls:
"They were his trophies. He couldn't keep them around. They would have made him look small."
Sam, to Jorah before healing him:
"You're Jorah Mormont, the only son of Jeor Mormont. My name is Samwell Tarly, Sworn Brother of the Night's Watch, training to serve as Maester at Castle Black. I knew your father, I was with him when he died. You're not dying today, Ser Jorah."
Jon Snow, presenting a not-so-subtle threat to Littlefinger:
"Touch my sister, and I'll kill you myself."
Euron, to Theon after he kidnaps his sister:
"Ah, come on, you cockless coward."
Episode 3
Tyrion, to Jon about how he became Dany's hand:
"A long and bloody tale. To be honest, I was drunk for most of it."
Tyrion, to Jon regarding the dragons flying overhead:
"I'd say you get used to them... but you never really do."
Varys, to Melisandre after she says she's done whispering into Jon Snow's ear:
"Give us common folk one taste of power, we're like the lion who tasted man. Nothing is ever so sweet again."
Missandei and Davos, introducing Jon Snow and Dany:
Missandei: You stand in the presence of Daenerys Stormborn, of House Targaryen, rightful heir to the Iron Throne, rightful Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Protector of the Seven Kingdoms, the Mother of Dragons, the Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, the Unburnt, the Breaker of Chains.
Davos: This is Jon Snow. He's King in the North.
Jon, to Dany regarding the dragons and Dothraki at Dragonstone:
"They're hard to miss."
Dany, showing Jon who he's dealing with:
"So many men have tried to kill me, I don't remember all their names. I have been sold like a broodmare. I've been chained and betrayed, raped and defiled. Do you know what kept me standing through all those years in exile? Faith. Not in any gods, not in myths and legends. In myself. In Daenerys Targaryen."
A truth bomb for Theon, after he says he tried to save his sister:
"You wouldn't be here if you tried."
Cersei, to Euron deftly and publicly curving out of some presumptuous hanky-panky:
"You shall have what your heart desires... when the war is won."
Cersei, to Qyburn after poisoning Ellaria's daughter:
"Make sure the guards change the torches every few hours. I don't want her to miss a thing."
Tyrion, to Jon while brooding over his failure to predict the Greyjoy attack:
"You look a lot better brooding than I do. You make me feel like I'm failing at brooding over failure."
Dany, to Jon regarding Tyrion's chattiness:
"We all enjoy what we're good at."
Sansa, to Littlefinger after he warns her that the person who killed her mother, father, and brother is dangerous:
"Thank you for your wise counsel."
Tyrion, being very Tyrion when plotting an attack:
"Casterly Rock is an impregnable fortress. But as a good friend of mine once said, 'Give me 10 good men and I'll impregnate the bitch.'"
Olenna, to Jaime after he says there are always lessons in failures:
"You must be very wise by now."
Olenna, remembering the late Joffrey:
"He really was a cunt, wasn't he?"
Episode 4
Bran, to LittleFinger after he receives the catspaw dagger:
"Chaos is a ladder."
Arya, to Sansa when they are reunited at Winterfell:
"Do I have to call you Lady Stark now?"
Jon Snow, to Dany while showing her the painting of the White Walkers in the cave:
"The enemy is real. It's always been real."
Bronn, to Dickon Tarly right before the Loot Train Attack:
"Men shit themselves when they die. Didn't they teach you that at fancy lad school?"
Episode 5
Jaime Lannister, to Cersei after returning from his fight with Dany's dragons:
"This isn't a war we can win."
Sansa, to her more headstrong sister Arya:
"I'm sure cutting off heads is very satisfying, but that's not the way you get people to work together."
Davos Seaworth, to Gendry when asked if he was worried about being recognized in King's Landing:
"Haven't been here in years. Why should they recognize me? Sometimes I hardly do. Nothing fucks you harder than time."
Tyrion, after being reunited with Jorah Mormont after a long time:
"I've missed you, Mormont. Nobody glowers quite like you."
Samwell Tarly, to Gilly before they leave the Citadel to help Jon Snow:
"I'm tired of reading about the achievements of better men."
Tormund, to Jon Snow when trying to clarify which queen needs to be convinced about the White Walkers:
"And you need to convince the one with the dragons or the one who fucks her brother?"
Episode 6
Tormund, on how to stay warm in harsh conditions:
"Walking's good, fighting's better, fucking's best."
Tormund, explaining the beauty of gingers to the Hound:
"Gingers are beautiful. We are kissed by fire."
Tormund, telling the Hound about his romantic hopes for Brienne of Tarth:
"I want to make babies with her. Think of them... great big monsters. They'd conquer the world."
Dany, to Tyrion when discussion a possible romance with Jon Snow:
"He's too little for me. I didn't mean... As heroes go, he is quite little."
Thoros of Myr, to Beric after encountering the dead zombie bear beyond the wall:
"I just got hit by a dead bear... Funny old life."
The Hound, getting philosophical about the Lord of Light during the battle beyond the wall:
"Every lord I've ever met has been a cunt. I don't see why the Lord of Light should be any different."
Jon Snow, to Daenerys after she tells him not to call her "Dany":
"All right. Not ‘Dany.’ How about my queen?"
Episode 7
Jaime Lannister, to Bronn as they prepare for the arrival of Jon Snow and Tyrion:
"Maybe it really is all cocks in the end."
The Hound, when he comes face to face with his brother The Mountain after years apart:
"Remember me? Yeah, you do. You're even fucking uglier than I am now. What did they do to you? Doesn't matter. That's not how it ends for you brother. You know who's coming for you. You've always known."
Jon Snow, to the assembled leaders at the dragon pit in King's Landing:
"There is only one war that matters. The Great War. And it is here."
Jon Snow, to Cersei after she asks him to pledge her loyalty to him:
"I'm not gonna swear an oath I can't uphold. Talk about my father if you want, tell me that's the attitude that got him killed. But when enough people make false promises, words stop meaning anything. Then there are no more answers, only better and better lies. And lies won't help us in this fight."
Cersei, to her brother Tyrion when explaining why she doesn't want to fight the White Walkers:
"I don't care about checking my worst impulses. I don't care about making the world a better place. Hang the world."
Cersei, to her twin brother Jamie after he says he will fight against the White Walkers:
"No one walks away from me."
Sansa, to Arya after they've successfully eliminated Littlefinger:
"You're still very strange and annoying."
Viserion, while using his zombie dragon power to melt the wall:
"[Screeches.]"
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.