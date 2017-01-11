'Goosebumps' Writer R.L. Stine Recommends 8 Scary-Good Holiday Reads

If you believe his Twitter bio, Goosebumps creator R.L. Stine still basks in his reputation as a "terrifier of children," even 24 years after he first lured a family to their bloody murder in Welcome to the Dead House. We asked Stine to take a break from promoting his most recent Goosebumps entry, The Lizard of Oz, and making accurate observations about "demon kids in advertising," to give us a concise list of the best books to give as gifts this holiday season. Not every one will send a tingle down your spine, but they're all scary-good.
The Nix, Nathan Hill
Penguin Random House, 2016
"An often hilarious, beautifully written, totally satisfying first novel."
The Woman in Cabin 10, Ruth Ware
Simon and Schuster, 2016
"Lots of twists and surprises in an old-fashioned mystery."
Women Crime Writers: Eight Suspense Novels of the 1940s & 50s, edited by Sarah Weinman
Library of America, 2015
"Some forgotten classics here that shouldn't be forgotten. Top-notch mysteries."
Doctor Strange Omnibus Vol. 1, Stan Lee and Steve Ditko
Marvel Comics, 2016
"Where all the craziness began, with the masterful art of co-creator Steve Ditko."
The Keillor Reader, Garrison Keillor
Penguin Random House, 2014
"Hilarious and heartwarming, surprisingly dark pieces by our Mark Twain."
Istanbul Passage, Joseph Kanon
Simon and Schuster, 2012
"Best spy novel I've read in the past two years."
The Big Book of Jack the Ripper, edited by Otto Penzler
Penguin Random House, 2016
"Enough Ripper stories to keep you going for years."
Razor Girl, Carl Hiaasen
Penguin Random House, 2016
"Pure, zany, hilarious fun from beginning to end."
