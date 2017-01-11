This week's Shin Godzilla, the first Japanese Godzilla film to hit American shores in 16 years, makes major changes to 62 years of franchise history and lore. See, some Godzilla movies are giant-sized horror movies. Others are special effects-driven spectacle experiments. A few aim directly at kids, with Godzilla talking to his friends using comic-book word bubbles. Fewer swing for the fences with social commentary. If you think these movies are 120 minutes of monster-on-monster ass-kicking, think again.

With 31 films, including the American incarnations, diving into the Godzilla series for the first time (which you could do on Hulu, Crackle, or iTunes right now) can be a daunting task. That's why we've broken down the entire series with helpful categories and ratings. You ask the questions -- How's the action? Is it super campy? What is the movie pretending to be about before getting to the good stuff? When does Godzilla actually show up? -- and we'll smash them with answers. This is the last Godzilla movie guide you'll ever need.