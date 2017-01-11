The 33 Greatest Graphic Novels of All Time

7. The Love Bunglers by Jaime Hernandez

As one half of the legendary Los Bros Hernandez, "Xaime" emerged from the Los Angeles punk scene and its attendant Latino culture to transform the comics landscape alongside his brother Gilbert in their series Love and Rockets, which they've co-created in one form or another for over 30 years. The Love Bunglers is Jaime's most recent collection, and the culmination of three decades of storytelling centered on the same group of characters: the "Locas," a loose-knit group of punks and their friends and family who've aged in real time along with their creator. This particular volume sees main character Maggie Chascarillo, now a middle-aged woman, reunite with her long-ago love Ray after the latter is attacked by a man who's secretly… well, I won't spoil it for you. The point is that this comic chronicles the long-term effects of abuse, the fluctuating bonds of friendship and family, and the way our lives sometimes circle around one another for ages before finally arriving like no other work of contemporary fiction could possibly do; you'd have to imagine Mad Men or Orange Is the New Black lasting for a full generation to achieve this level of cumulative power. It's all brought home by Jaime's classically gorgeous artwork, which combines the graphic intensity of rock-gig posters with a sense of space and time's manipulability that French New Wave filmmakers could only dream of achieving.