The 25 Most Popular Hallmark Channel Christmas Movies, Ranked

Whether it involves Midnight Mass and a ritual meal or waking up at the same time every year to see what's under the tree, everyone's Christmas is pretty much the same. Hallmark Channel Christmas movies are pretty much the same, too -- they're not entirely identical, but there is always someone finding both love and the spirit of Christmas in the span of two hours. They're so popular that the channel only runs holiday fare between Halloween and New Year's Eve, and still rolls out dozens of original movies ever year.

Hallmark told us their 25 movies with the highest-rated premieres, and we ranked them for you. While you can't go wrong with some snow and seasonal spirit, there are some that are like a good eggnog, and others are like tearing into a stale fruitcake. While they're playing on a constant loop, here are some to look out for and others to avoid.