Every Hayao Miyazaki Movie, Ranked

Hayao Miyazaki can't stop dreaming. Despite a half-century of work, 11 feature films under his belt, an Oscar on his shelf (Miyazaki became the only non-American to win the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature when Spirited Away picked up the honor in 2003), and a formal retirement announcement in the books, the Japanese animator is, reportedly, in production on his next anime movie. We can only hope our gears crank like Miyazaki's when we're 76.

In honor of a lifetime of vibrant, imaginative, and transcendent films, and the upcoming 20th anniversary of Princess Mononoke, the action movie that catapulted him to worldwide stardom, we've ranked the filmmaker's movies from "breezy fun" to "certifiable masterpiece." Really, there's no "worst" when we talk about Hayao Miyazaki's anime, which ensure that we'll never stop dreaming, either.