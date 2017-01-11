The 15 Best Documentaries Streaming on HBO

For the last three decades, HBO has been one of the most significant documentary outlets in the world. Nowhere else on television, network or cable, can you depend on exceptional individual nonfiction works, both produced in-house and picked up for exclusive broadcast.

There's a certain quality, if not a specific style, to expect from the HBO Documentary Films brand, particularly with titles that are also released in theaters. It was challenging to pick just 15 of the very best documentary features currently available on HBO GO and HBO NOW and rank them, but we did.