Entertainment 13 Things 'Lupin' Fans Should Stream, Read, and Do After Watching Part 2 Books to read, TV shows to watch, video games to play, and podcasts to listen to if you're fiending for more elaborate heists.

There's nothing quite like a good heist story, with their thrills of the hero(es) outmaneuvering their enemies up to the last possible second and gratifying sense of justice in seeing the bad guys in power get what's theirs when the rug is pulled out from under them. Netflix's Lupin deftly checks all of the boxes of what we expect from the genre, just like the best heist movies out there, and the recently released Part 2 of the French series ties up most of the loose ends in the beef between the gentleman thief Assane Diop (played with perfect suaveness and charm by Omar Sy) and the corrupt Hubert Pellegrini. Still, there's plenty more to explore in Lupin's Paris in the confirmed Part 3, but the rush of Diop's final escape has us pining for more excellent heist-related things out there that isn't rewatching Ocean's Eleven for the billionth time. We got an elite crew together to curate this well-rounded list of dashing thievery in books, TV shows, podcasts, and video games.

Read Maurice Leblanc's novels Sometimes the most obvious recommendation is still worth making! If you really love Lupin, you should do yourself a favor and dip into the books that Diop and his friends all love paging through. Even if you're not a budding amateur thief, you might find yourself inspired by the adventures, which kicked off with the publication of 1907's collection Arsène Lupin, Gentleman Burglar. You can read some of the shorts or, if you want an Avengers-style mash-up, explore 1908's Arsène Lupin vs. Herlock Sholmes, which finds Leblanc's hero going head-to-head with another detective who obviously resembles Arthur Conan Doyle's famous sleuth.

Watch The Great Pretender on Netflix Lupin-ites absolutely must stream this 2020 anime series as soon as they are able. Tonally aligned with the cheekiness of the Ocean's movies, the complex emotional beats of Lupin, and packed with high quality rouses, The Great Pretender starts with the expert conman Laurent Thierry recruiting Makoto Edamura, who fancies himself Japan's greatest swindler (he is not), into his circle of fellow con artists who take down the corrupt and powerful with their elaborate, globe-spanning acts of fraud. The animation is gorgeous, the jokes are very funny, and it's broken down into four distinct arcs that coalesce in an adrenaline rush of an ending you won't see coming.

Watch The Hot Rock on The Criterion Channel There are a number of great crime novels about brilliant thieves, but few are as uniquely pleasurable (and funny) as the many books in Donald Westlake's John Dortmunder series, which kicks off with 1970's gem-focused The Hot Rock. To get a taste for series, check out the 1972 adaptation of the novel starring Robert Redford, which is currently streaming on Criterion.

Play Persona 5 Royal on PS4 & 5 You won't need a quick trigger finger—just a PlayStation and a boatload of time—to thoroughly enjoy Persona 5 Royal, a stylish heist RPG with a dope jazzy score and easily one of best video games of 2020. You play as a teenager, living above a coffee and curry cafe in a faithfully replicated Tokyo, with an abnormal amount of enemies and a vigorous sense of justice. Along the way, you make friends that join your crew, called the Phantom Thieves, and get close to other accomplices (make sure you max out your level with the school guidance counselor to get the secret ending) that help you with your heists in the, uh, cognitive world. Over-explaining the game's high concept and it's many, many elements would get confusing real fast, so just know that this world is stuffed with Lupin lore and the twists and turns that P5R takes are never, ever predictable.

Watch The Castle of Cagliostro on Netflix Hayao Miyazaki's directorial debut was also his only movie available for streaming online before the rest of his Studio Ghibli catalog went up on HBO Max in 2020, and, as it is not a Studio Ghibli film, is one of his lesser known works. Lesser known, but by no means lesser, The Castle of Cagliostro is a rollicking comedy of errors masquerading as an anime heist, starring Arsène Lupin III, the ladykiller gentleman thief of Monkey Punch's manga and corresponding anime series. In his second feature film, Lupin and his loyal sidekick Daisuke Jigen investigate the source of expertly crafted counterfeit money, a fictional European duchy that just so happens to be mired in its own drama involving an aristocratic villain bent on forcing a marriage to secure his inheritance of the throne. Woman respecter that he is, Lupin figures he can help out the princess while making off with as much of Cagliostro's fortune as he can. If you're into it, Season 1 of the series, Lupin the Third Part 1, is available with Amazon Prime.

Listen to I Can Steal That! For those wanting a heisty podcast, look no further than I Can Steal That!, narrated by comedian Pete Stegemeyer. Formatted like many popular and gruesome true-crime podcasts, somewhere between My Favorite Murder and Sword and Scale, ICST! avoids bloody mysteries, instead discussing the myriad historical capers involving big-time theft, scams, and cons. At nearly 60 episodes and counting, the podcast goes to show that clever heists aren't as rare as you might think.

Watch Made You Look on Netflix The art of the long con in corruptible institutions is the focus of this documentary that pieces together the art world's most successful forgery scam that led to New York's 165-year-old Knoedler Gallery—the city's oldest—shuttering in 2011. Buying "undiscovered works" by major artists like Jackson Pollock and Mark Rothko, then selling them at auction for grossly inflated prices for nearly 16 years, the gallery's director Ann Friedman, who is a central interview in the film, remains a suspicious figure from beginning to end. Was she a master manipulator, knowingly profiting off of forged paintings, or merely an idiot? Either way, there's a magic trick quality in watching the fraudulent art enchant the collector class and retreading over every little detail to sniff out the truth. If this sounds like your kind of thing, also check out the wine scamming doc Sour Grapes

Read Six of Crows by Leigh Bardugo If you happen to be a fan of two Netflix shows, Lupin and the new fantasy drama series Shadow and Bone, we have great news for you: Six of Crows, one of the Leigh Bardugo novels set in the Grishaverse that inspired Shadow and Bone, is a stone-cold heist novel that introduces the Crow Club, fan-favorite characters of the series. Young criminal prodigy Kaz Brekker, a force to be reckoned with in the overpopulated and crime-ridden city of Ketterdam, is tasked with gathering a team of tricky misfits and traveling in secret to a distant nation in order to find and kidnap the maker of a dangerous new drug whose existence could spell disaster for the tense peace between the nations of the Grishaverse. The events of Six of Crows take place after the Shadow and Bone trilogy is complete, so if you want to jump in there, you won't be completely out of your depth.

Watch Taboo on Hulu It's not that we're always looking to insert Tom Hardy's one-season shipping industry wonder Taboo into any list we do—OK, maybe we are—but we can see fans of Lupin vibing with Hardy's top-hat wearing, egg-eating James Keziah Delaney. It's definitely a grimier, darker show, but it's filled with action and bits of dark humor.

Pre-order Harlem Shuffle by Colson Whitehead For his follow-up to the 2019's Pulitzer Prize winning The Nickel Boys, which followed 2016's Pulitzer Prize winning The Underground Railroad, author Colson Whitehead returns to New York City, the setting of his 2011 zombie novel Zone One and his imaginative debut The Intuitionist. But this time, he's spinning what sounds like a wildly entertaining crime novel focused on "heists, shakedowns, and rip-offs" in 1960s Harlem. Perfect for the Lupin obsessive.

Watch Money Heist on Netflix Like Lupin, the addictive Spanish series Money Heist (a.k.a. La Casa de Papel) reigns as one of Netflix's most popular foreign-language series worldwide, but the ragtag team of heisters, targeting the Royal Mint of Spain's billions of dollars and disguising themselves in red jumpsuits and Salvador Dali masks, aren't exactly as altruistic as Assane and co. Enlisted by a man known as The Professor, the group, given city-based codenames, takes hostages as leverage and doesn't always execute plans flawlessly, but half the fun is watching how this fast-paced show deals with the consequences of past and future chessboard moves. The first part of its fifth and final season drops on Netflix in early September, and it's being remade as a Korean drama

Watch the trailer for No Sudden Move Steven Sodebergh's Ocean's movies, with their dazzlingly smooth heist set-pieces, are a common point of reference in reviews that discuss Lupin's similarly stylish acts of thievery. But the Oscar-winning director has other excellent crime movies, like the Elmore Leonard adaptation Out of Sight with George Clooney and Jennifer Lopez, and he's got a new one on the way that'll premiere on HBO Max on July 1, starring Don Cheadle and set in Detroit, that looks like it should appeal to viewers who can't get enough of Lupin's playful mix of comedy and suspense.

Buy a little newsboy cap In a In a recent article about the reemergence of the newsboy cap, seen throughout Lupin and on the real-life heads of celebrities like Brad Pitt, the Wall Street Journal declared, "Not everyone can pull them off." Very true! But there's only one way to find out if you're one of the chosen few capable of looking as cool as '90s style icons Jack Kelley or Spot Conlon.

