The 33 Craziest Deaths in Horror Movie History

28. Psycho

Is the shower scene too obvious a choice to be included on this list? Too bad. That scene is so iconic, so influential, and so damn creepy (yes, still) that I'd kick myself forever if I didn't put it on the list. And if you've never actually watched Psycho all the way through, you might wonder what makes this scene so damn important. Not only is it a meticulously crafted piece of suspense, but the twist adds its own shock. Because, well, this isn't the sort of thing that's supposed to happen to our lead character. Hitchcock knew this scene would keep his audience off-balance, and he clearly had a great time putting his audience in that frame of mind.