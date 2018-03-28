The Best Horror Movies of 2018 (So Far)

Last year, we named the best horror movies of 2017 in spring. So who's down for a sequel? Of course, late March is way too early to call anything the best movie of the year, but we figured it's more fun to start in the year's first quarter and then update the piece at the end of June, September, and December.
For your viewing pleasure, enjoy the best horror movies of 2018. (And if you see a horror film you really like, let me know on Twitter @scottEweinberg)
21. Insidious: The Last Key
Release date: January 5
Cast: Lin Shaye, Leigh Whannell, Angus Sampson
Director: Adam Robitel (The Taking of Deborah Logan)
Why it's great: Not every horror franchise can squeeze legitimate jolts from its audience on a fourth movie, but there's always been a low-key sense of quality to the Insidious series. This chapter kicks off with a creepy flashback and then settles in with a basic-yet-engaging ghost story that centers around franchise MVP Lin Shaye (as paranormal investigator Elise Rainier) and how her character became so dang interested in supernatural stuff in the first place.
Where to watch it: Rent or purchase on iTunes, Amazon, and Vudu
20. Bullet Head
Release date: January 9
Cast: John Malkovich, Adrien Brody, Antonio Banderas
Director: Paul Solet (Grace)
Why it's great: Remember the bad-ass 1992 action flick Trespass? Ice Cube, Ice-T, Bill Paxton, and Bill Sadler. It's about a bunch of crooks hiding out in a warehouse while their recent heist falls apart. How about the 1993 sci-fi/horror movie Man's Best Friend, in which a killer dog makes trouble for Ally Sheedy and Lance Henriksen? Bullet Head is virtually the offspring of those two movies. A bunch of crooks find themselves trapped in a warehouse with a killer pitbull. It's that simple. While much of the film is darkly entertaining, it does (fair warning) contain some simulated dog violence that may upset some viewers, so beware.
Where to watch it: Stream on Netflix
19. Downrange
Release date: April 26
Cast: Kelly Connaire, Anthony Kirlew, Stephanie Pearson
Director: Ryuhei Kitamura (The Midnight Meat Train)
Why it's great: It's a fairly simple set-up: a bunch of young people are on their way to somewhere fun when a flat tire derails the road trip. That's when they start getting picked off, one by one. In this case, the slasher antagonist is a hidden sniper with wildly impressive aim, which gives this intense, brutal thriller ample opportunity to show what a high-powered rifle can do. It's not pretty, and the violence should resonate even more in our current climate.
Where to watch it: Stream on Shudder starting April 26
18. Winchester
Release date: February 2
Cast: Helen Mirren, Jason Clarke, Sarah Snook
Director: Michael & Peter Spierig (Daywalkers)
Why it's great: Yes you've certainly seen this sort of "skeptic in a haunted house" premise before, but when the house is this creepy -- and the cast is this impressive -- there's nothing wrong with curling up with a very familiar ghost story even if you mostly know where it's headed. And the twisted house (based on Sarah Winchester's real San Jose mansion) is pretty darn impressive.
Where to watch it: Rent or purchase on iTunes, Amazon, and Vudu starting April 17
17. Marrowbone
Release date: April 13
Cast: George MacKay, Anna Taylor-Joy, Kyle Soller
Director: Sergio G. Sanchez
Why it's great: The writer of the fantastic 2007 chiller The Orphanage makes his directorial debut with this half-conventional, half-twisted tale of four young siblings who live in their horrific mansion by themselves long after their mother passes away. Also there's some sort of creature in the basement, and a snooty banker who keeps sniffing around.
Where to watch it: Rent or purchase on iTunes, Amazon, and Vudu starting April 13
16. Mom & Dad
Release date: January 19
Cast: Nicolas Cage, Selma Blair, Anne Winters
Director: Brian Taylor (Crank)
Why it's great: We've all see horror movies in which kids lose their minds and start attacking their parents. Now we have the reverse. In Mom and Dad, a mysterious ailment makes caregivers want to kill their own children. It's a gruesome joke, and fortunately Cage and Blair are in on it. Whether or not the film goes too far with this premise, or plays it a little too safe, is up to the viewer, but it's certainly an entertaining dark comedy-horror combo.
Where to watch it: Rent or purchase on Amazon, iTunes, Google
15. Unfriended: Dark Web
Release date: June 1
Cast: Colin Woodell, Rebecca Rittenhouse, Betty Gabriel
Director: Stephen Susco
Why it's great: The writer of the American version of The Grudge moves into the director's chair with this unrelated sequel to one of Blumhouse's unexpected hits from 2015. The format is the same as the first Unfriended -- the story takes place entirely through one guy's computer monitor -- but that's the only connection. This time around we're privy to an online "game night" between six old friends... only problems arise once we learn that one of the players is working from a stolen computer. And this computer has some very "dark" passageways on it.
Where to watch it: In theaters on June 1
14. The Ranger
Release date: TBD
Cast: Chloe Levine, Jeremy Holm, Larry Fessenden
Director: Jenn Wexler
Why it's great: Wexler, the indie horror producer of such titles as ABCs of Death 2 and Psychopaths, tries her hand at directing with this comfortably familiar and frequently gruesome slasher throwback about a weird park ranger who butts heads with a gang of troublemaking punks. Turns out someone in the group is a raving psycho. While scrappy and simple, The Ranger earns points for being an affectionate homage to slasher classics that maintains a sense of humor without becoming goofy. Also it has some kick-ass punk rock on the soundtrack.
Where to watch it: Coming soon to VOD.
13. Pyewacket
Release date: March 23
Cast: Nicole Munoz, Laurie Holden, Chloe Rose
Director: Adam MacDonald (Backcountry)
Why it's great: A troubled young woman is having problems with her mother, so she summons a demon to help her out... then quickly comes to regret her horrible mistake. This is one of those low-key, character-based, slow-burner horror stories, but it leads to some very creepy places. Doesn't hurt that the three leads are all great.
Where to watch it: Rent on Amazon, iTunes, and Vudu
12. Veronica
Release date: February 25
Cast: Sandra Escacena, Bruna Gonzalez, Claudia Placer
Director: Paco Plaza
Why it's great: The co-director of the awesome [REC] movies tries his hand at a slightly more familiar sort of occult film. It's easy to see where this Ouija board thriller, based on a true story, is headed early on, but it's still packed with numerous scary ideas, well-earned tension, and simple jolts.
Where to watch it: Stream on Netflix
11. The Strangers: Prey at Night
Release date: March 9
Cast: Bailee Madison, Christina Hendricks, Martin Henderson
Director: Joannes Roberts (47 Meters Down)
Why it's great: At first, this long-awaited sequel feels like a downbeat and fairly pedestrian remake of the first movie. It certainly has the same plot, only this time the residence being invaded is a trailer instead of a house. But once the scary stuff hits the screen, this unrelated follow-up not only manages to find its own feet, it delivers a third-act roller coaster that will exhaust mild-mannered viewers. Buckle up.
Where to watch it: In theaters
10. The Lodgers
Release date: February 23
Cast: Charlotte Vega, David Bradley, Bill Milner
Director: Brian O'Malley (Let Us Prey)
Why it's great: It should be noted that I am a sucker for virtually any scary movie that hails from the Emerald Isle, which partially explains why I had a good time with the gothic drama. Old-school and eerie, The Lodgers is about a pair of twins in 1920s Ireland who come to accept that their home is haunted. Things get a lot scarier when one of them starts pondering a new life elsewhere. Hardcore horror this is not, but if you're a fan of period pieces, haunted mansions, and things that go bump in the night, throw this one on your list. It's not quite as good as The Others (2001) but it's right in that wheelhouse.
Where to watch it: Rent or purchase on iTunes, Amazon, and Vudu
9. Unsane
Release date: March 23
Cast: Claire Foy, Joshua Leonard, Juno Temple
Director: Steven Soderbergh (Contagion)
Why it's great: The set-up alone is interesting: the impressively eclectic Steven Soderbergh tackles full-bore horror with a movie shot entirely with an iPhone camera. But is the movie any good? Heck yes. It's a noir-style paranoia thriller about a troubled woman who unwittingly signs herself up to be remanded to an asylum, and things get even twistier from there.
Where to watch it: In theaters
8. Cold Skin
Release date: TBD
Cast: Ray Stevenson, David Oakes, Aura Garrido
Director: Xavier Gens (Frontiere(s))
Why it's great: Fans of The Shape of Water may want to keep an eye out for this tale of a meteorologist who travels to an isolated, deserted island for research, only to discover a Lovecraftian creature who's not quite as dangerous as she looks. Gens, known for some brutal genre fare of the past, delivers his best film in years.
Where to watch it: Coming soon
7. Upgrade
Release date: June 1
Cast: Logan Marshall-Green, Betty Gabriel, Simon Maiden
Director: Leigh Whannell (Insidious 3)
Why it's great: It's not easy to combine action, horror, and sci-fi into one nifty little 95-minute package that actually works in all three departments, but this movie gets it right. The story focuses on a guy who's been implanted with the fancy new "Stem" chip, a bio-computer that quickly attains a mind of its own. Genre fans will notice DNA from all sorts of fun movies in Upgrade, although it borrows mostly amusingly from Robocop, both in tone and in graphic violence.
Where to watch it: In theaters on June 1
6. Before I Wake
Release date: January 5
Cast: Kate Bosworth, Thomas Jane, Jacob Tremblay
Director: Mike Flanagan (Gerald's Game)
Why it's great: Though debated by genre purists, this one definitely qualifies as a horror flick in my book; it just happens to be a "soft" horror film with an actual heart that parents could probably watch with their kids. It's about a couple who adopts a kid whose dreams become physically real while he sleeps. If you're looking for shocks and kills you may want to skip this one for now, but it's actually a very impressive piece of work from a very consistent horror filmmaker.
Where to watch it: Stream on Netflix
5. Ghost Stories
Release date: April 20
Cast: Andy Nyman, Martin Freeman, Paul Whitehouse
Director: Andy Nyman & Jeremy Dyson
Why it's great: There are lots of entertaining horror anthologies out there but very few manage to thread their stories through a larger framework like this resoundingly clever British import. Nyman and Dyson adapt their long-running stage play into a horror collection that's not only funny, surprising, and literate, but also pretty darn creepy. Nyman plays a professional skeptic tasked with debunking three spooky mysteries, and of course he's due for a very rude awakening.
Where to watch it: Rent on iTunes, Amazon, and Vudu
4. The Ritual
Release date:
Cast: Rafe Spall, Arsher Ali, Robert James-Collier
Director: David Bruckner (The Signal)
Why it's great: Four old friends travel into a foreboding forest and... I know, I know. You've heard this one before. So have I. Only this time it's interesting. Suffice to say that these guys stumble across a freaky shack, unwisely opt to sleep in said shack, and then find themselves hopelessly lost. Also there may or may not be a monster on their trail. This one doesn't reinvent any wheels, plot-wise, but it's a very well-shot, -acted, and -conceived piece of horror filmmaking.
Where to watch it: Stream on Netflix
3. Annihilation
Release date: February 23
Cast: Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Tessa Thompson
Director: Alex Garland (Ex Machina)
Why it's great: A group of scientists travel beyond a mysterious field of "gllmmer" that has appeared on Earth, only to discover all sorts of ominous things that don't make a whole lot of sense. Not at first, anyway. Most would place this fascinating film firmly in the sci-fi box, as would I, but it most certainly has some horror themes, moments, and influences throughout. And it's that scary stuff that makes it such a compelling sci-fi story.
Where to watch it: In theaters (and streaming on Netflix outside the US)
2. A Quiet Place
Release date: April 6
Cast: Emily Blunt, Jon Krasinski, Millicent Simmonds
Director: Jon Krasinski (The Hollars)
Why it's great: The world has been overrun by creatures who are completely blind, but have uncanny hearing and will kill anything they sense nearby. So how does a family with small children survive in a forcibly silent world? Find out in this unexpectedly excellent chiller that doesn't need a whole lot of dialogue to deliver tons of suspense, tension, and plain old scariness. See this one with a bunch of friends, and make sure they all stay completely quiet. It's part of the fun.
Where to watch it: In theaters!
1. Hereditary
Release date: June 8
Cast: Toni Collette, Gabriel Byrne, Milly Shapiro
Director: Ari Aster
Why it's great: You've probably heard the Sundance & SXSW buzz on this out-of-nowhere indie by now, and while I never want to contribute to "overhype," the simple truth is that this is one of the iciest, creepiest supernatural thrillers in quite some time. It's about a family that discovers some distasteful things after their estranged matriarch passes away, and those old secrets quickly blossom into all-new horrors that you simply won't see coming. This is fantastic piece of horror, especially considering it comes from a first-time feature director.
Where to watch it: In theaters on June 8
