The Best Horror Movies of 2019 (So Far)

It's officially a franchise: After ranking the best horror movies of 2017 and 2018, we're going for the trilogy. Like any beloved franchise, continued success will require a careful mix of fan service and fresh ideas, no easy task for an internet article. Yes, it's early in the year, but this list kicks off with a few titles before expanding throughout the year as more great horror films arrive in theaters and on demand.
5. The Hole in the Ground
Release date: February 26
Cast: Seána Kerslake, James Quinn Markey, Simone Kirby
Director: Lee Cronin (Minutes Past Midnight)
Why it's good: A struggling single mom must contend with a new home, an ominous neighbor, a strange kid, and a gigantic freaking sinkhole in the woods behind her house. I'm usually a sucker for low-key Irish horror flicks, and while this one takes a little while to warm up, it turns out to be a quietly satisfying chiller when all is said and done.
Where to watch it: In theaters or VOD
4. Happy Death Day 2U
Release date: February 13
Cast: Jessica Rothe, Phi Vu, Israel Broussard
Director: Christopher Landon (Happy Death Day)
Why it's good: We horror fans will speak up, and not happily, when a new sequel turns out to be little more than an unthoughtful copy of the previous film. So let's give some credit to a horror sequel that not only heads off in some unexpected directions, but some pretty weird ones, too. Those who loved the first film's "slasher Groundhog Day" set-up will find more to enjoy here, but to its credit, HDD2U also dives headfirst into the science-fiction pond -- plus it's even funnier than the first flick.
Where to watch it: In theaters
3. Lifechanger
Release date: January 1
Cast: Lora Burke, Jack Foley, Bill Oberst Jr.
Director: Justin McConnell (Galaxy of Horrors)
Why it's good: A monstrous shapeshifter runs through a whole series of unfortunate victims on a quest to find a mysterious woman. Yes, the monster is the main character, which is fascinating by itself, but this clever indie horror flick also treads into some surprisingly deep, touching, and thought-provoking waters. It's also super gory, which is a plus.
Where to watch it: VOD
2. Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror
Release date: February 9
Cast: Keith David, Tony Todd, Loretta Devine
Director: Xavier Burgin
Why it's good: This one is cheating a bit, because it's not a horror movie, but a fantastic documentary about the impact, influence, and artistry of black filmmakers within the horror realm. Since this is a space for horror fans, though, and this is a film horror fans should watch, I'm including it. It's often said that the best way to educate an audience is to entertain them at the same time; Horror Noire skimps on neither the education nor the entertainment. There's so much that's worth covering, Shudder could probably turn this into a longer series... and may have already considered it.
Where to watch it: Shudder
1. Velvet Buzzsaw
Release date: January 31
Cast: Jake Gyllenhaal, Rene Russo, Toni Collette
Director: Dan Gilroy (Nightcrawler)
Why it's good: The upper-crust Los Angeles art scene gets a firm punch in the mouth from this smart, weird, funny, and occasionally rather scary combination of social satire, jet-black farce, and smartly constructed horror. On the surface, it's about a collection of seemingly haunted paintings, but it's also a scathing indictment of how art is exploited at every turn. The entire cast is great, but it's Gyllenhaal's colorful portrayal of a smug art critic that keeps the forward momentum going.
Where to watch it: Netflix
