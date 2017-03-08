8 Horror Movies Critics Hated That Are Actually Amazing

Friday the 13th (1980)

What the critics said: "Blatant exploitation of the lowest order," no byline, The Hollywood Reporter; "No apparent talent or intelligence to offset its technical inadequacies," no byline, Variety; "[Director Sean S. Cunningham is] one of the most despicable creatures ever to infest the movie business," Gene Siskel, Chicago Sun-Times.

Why it's actually good: Look, Friday the 13th is not a particularly well-made film. It's obvious, simplistic, and beholden to much better thrillers... and yet I still believe it got a pretty raw deal from the endlessly pearl-clutching film critics of the day. Yes, it's gory. Yes, it sometimes switches to the killer's POV. But whoever told these outraged writers that the film wants us to "relate" to the killer was feeding them a bill of goods. I've seen all of these movies and never once was I cheering for someone to get killed. Maybe that's just me. Awash in shock-value "Grand Guignol"-style kills that keep a viewer on their toes and boasting a lot more creepy woodland atmosphere than most of its detractors will admit to, Friday the 13th might not be a great movie, but it is a horror classic.

