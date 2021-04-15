Entertainment The Best Horror Movies of 2021 (So Far) Get spooked.

Welcome back! It's our fifth consecutive ongoing "best of horror" annual here at Thrillist—check out our 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020 entries here—and we're excited you're another run. Horror cinema is tracking to have a banner year in 2021, partly because so many promising genre films got pushed back for pandemic reasons, and also because let's face it: When we're living in scary times, filmmakers make scary films. And sometimes they're really good films. So let's dig in already. (As always, please remember that the "rankings" are mainly for fun. The top films may have something extra special about them and are truly must-sees if you have limited time, but I firmly recommend every movie on this list. Thanks.)

RLJE Films

5. Prisoners of the Ghostland Release date: TBD

Cast: Nicolas Cage, Sofia Boutella, Nick Cassavetes

Writers: Aaron Hendry & Reza Sixo Safai

Director: Sion Sono (Cold Fish)

Why it's good: Nicolas Cage leads an eclectic international ensemble in an equally bizarre casserole of sci-fi, western, horror, and dark comedy. Here, Cage is tasked with venturing into a violent netherworld in an effort to rescue an insane kingpin's granddaughter. This movie, which screened at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, might be 10% too "gonzo" for most mainstream viewers, but those who appreciate Cage's current brand of genre insanity will find much to like here.

Where to watch it: TBD

Shudder

4. The Queen of Black Magic Release date: January 29

Cast: Ario Bayu, Hannah Al Rashid, Adhisty Zara

Writer: Joko Anwar (Impetigore)

Director: Kimo Stamboel (Macabre)

Why it's good: A group of old friends gather at the creepy old orphanage in which they were raised, and all hell pretty much breaks loose from the jump. It's a remake of a 1981 film, and one of the coolest, craziest Indonesian horror films of the past several years. If you enjoy this one, you should also check out Satan's Slaves, May the Devil Take You, and May the Devil Take You Too.

Where to watch it: Shudder

Dark Star Pictures

3. Dementer Release date: March 2

Cast: Brandy Edmiston, Larry Fessenden, Katie Groshong

Director-writer: Chad Crawford Kinkle (Jug Face)

Why it's good: This low-key shocker deals with a former cult member who begins to worry that her disturbing past is about to catch up with her and spill over into her new role as a caregiver. Backed by some excellent performances and some very disturbing themes, it's one of the year's strangest (and best) indie horror releases.

Where to watch it: VOD

Raven Banner Entertainment/Brainstorm Media

2. Bloodthirsty Release date: April 23

Cast: Lauren Beatty, Greg Bryk, Katharine King So, Michael Ironside

Writers: Wendy Hill-Tout, Lowell

Director: Amelia Moses (Bleed with Me)

Why it's good: A talented young singer gets the chance to work with a renowned (but creepy) producer, but of course his studio is located somewhere isolated and very creepy. And of course she goes anyway. But this woman is carrying a secret of her own, and it might be even worse than her new patron's. Like lots of very clever horror movies, Bloodthirsty starts out in one somewhat conventional direction before heading off in some more creative ones.

Where to watch it: VOD

A24

1. Saint Maud Release date: January 29

Cast: Morfydd Clark, Jennifer Ehle, Lily Knight

Writer-director: Rose Glass

Why it's good: Call it a low-key character study, a "slow burn" psychological thriller, or just a deeply fascinating tale of religious fervor, but there's no denying that this debut feature from Rose Glass is something special. It's about a young caretaker who is dealing with a crisis of faith—and a crisis of mental health at the worst possible time. To say more would ruin the joy of discovery.

Where to watch it: VOD

