10 Hulu Original Series You Should Watch Right Now

Ramy (2019– )

Created by and starring rising comic Ramy Youssef, Ramy is a glimpse into life as a millennial Muslim. The series is a snapshot of young adult life through Youssef's perspective as a practicing Muslim. The show focuses on his effort to commit to his faith, and what that means for him as a young man in New Jersey who doesn't drink or do drugs, but definitely has premarital sex and isn't looking to settle down any time soon. Ramy also works to depict the varied experience of everyone in his family, and each episode provides glimpses into the kinds of microaggressions, fetishization, and stereotyping each of them endure. At the end of the day, it is a comedy about the laughable tests God gives us daily, and it's a refreshing take on the age-old struggle of finding meaning in a world controlled by forces you don't always understand.