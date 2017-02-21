Inspirational Documentaries That Will Make You Feel Better About the World

Don't Stop Believin': Everyman's Journey (2012)

Many music documentaries in recent years -- including Justin Bieber: Never Say Never and Presenting Princess Shaw -- share stories of artists finding fame through online channels. But the subject of this film comes across as the biggest internet Cinderella of them all, and he's surely the most grateful.

Arnel Pineda went from being an unknown Filipino cover-song singer to replacement frontman for the internationally popular rock band Journey, all thanks to some YouTube videos. The film follows the group on tour as Pineda and the veteran members find a new balance while also acquiring a new fanbase.

