Even if you have a "fun" or "rewarding" job, there will always be those mind-numbing moments that require immense effort to power through. And by "immense effort," I mean "amazing music." While it's unclear if listening to your favorite jams actually increases productivity, one thing is for sure: music makes any activity -- cramming for a test, doing dishes, performing data entry -- feel way less mind-numbing.

The problem: listening to music with lyrics while working can be distracting! (Trust me: it's hard to focus while Method Man is in your ear on A Little Life threatening to sew your asshole closed and keep feeding you and feeding you.) To help you in your ongoing quest to get shit done, here are 13 instrumental and ambient albums that will help you clear your to-do list -- or at least keep you from going insane with boredom.