A Starter Kit for Becoming an Interior Design Expert

Over the past couple of years, with theaters, restaurants, and international travel off the table (and social gatherings relegated to nostalgic yore), an emphasis on home life has become the new normal for many. Maybe there’s just something about being advised to stay at home that suddenly makes us all want to reexamine our living spaces. Nowadays, whether you’re looking to conjure a sense of hygge, create a new at-home office for remote work, or simply rearrange your living room, there’s never been a better time to daydream about becoming an interior design expert.

Fortunately, you needn’t graduate from Parsons School of Design or become an aesthetic influencer to achieve your design dreams, thanks to some handy, inspiring shows on discovery+. Convenient for curious creatives, the streaming service has a few different design-themed shows, each with their own distinct vibe and style. These are sure to scratch your artistic itch and teach you how to rejuvenate, refresh, and restructure the environment around you in ways that even those of us who aren’t Nate Berkus can understand.