The 50 Greatest Episodes of 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'

3. "Charlie Work"

What does it take to keep a bar like Paddy's running, despite the best efforts of its owners? How has it not been shut down already? This episode reveals Charlie as the mastermind behind the pub's continued operation during a visit from the health inspector, and features multiple continuous takes inspired by the iconic scene from True Detective. It's the most technically impressive Sunny episode, but beyond all that, it's just genuinely funny.

2. "The Nightman Cometh"

The culmination of Charlie's Nightman obsession comes in the form of his brilliant-yet-problematic musical, written in an attempt to win the affection of his beloved Waitress -- and it really is brilliant. The episode manages to highlight each of the main characters' key attributes: Dee's an attention-seeking actress, Mac does awful karate and seeks gasps instead of laughs, Frank plays a hideous troll, and Dennis manages to inject sexiness into arguably the play's least sexy role. What could ever top that?