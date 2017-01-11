Every Single James Bond Movie, Ranked

Not all heroes wear capes. Some prefer to don a crisp tuxedo… or lounge around on the couch. For all the streaming subscribers searching for a marathon subject this holiday weekend, Hulu has you just about covered: the jolly green platform is serving up nearly every James Bond movie for your bingeing pleasure. (You'll have to rent Quantum of Solace and Skyfall on iTunes or Amazon.)

Just in case you don't have room for Thanksgiving leftovers AND all 25 Bond flicks, we're helping you prioritize by ranking every single 007 adventure, from snooze-worthy to essential. Feel free to jump from title to title like Bond leaping across tall buildings -- hell, simply reading through this ranking qualifies you for 00 status in our book.