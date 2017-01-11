John Oliver's 14 Most Blistering 'Last Week Tonight' Rants

In less than three seasons, John Oliver has accomplished a lot on Last Week Tonight -- and that's not just referring to his all-dog Supreme Court. The English expat has created a series that marries some of the most creative insults on television with serious journalism.

And they don't call it "the John Oliver effect" for nothing: here are the HBO star's most savage, surprising, and silly rants to date, most of which even -- gasp! -- inspired his lazy American audiences to action. Keep #soybeanwind alive, people.