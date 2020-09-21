The Greatest Karaoke Moments in Movies & TV History

In even the most casual or dire circumstances, singing karaoke is an act of self-portrait. Every aspect of a performance -- song selection, vocal modulation, hand gestures, mic control -- reveals a part of how you see yourself and how you want to be perceived by others. So, it makes sense that writers and directors in Hollywood, eager for new ways to underscore essential psychological and emotional details about characters, would occasionally lean on karaoke as a storytelling device in TV shows and movies. Plus, some of your favorite actors have serious pipes; others, well, they should probably stick to acting.

Unlike when a character bursts into song in a conventional musical, unearthing a previously unspoken truth or a shocking revelation, karaoke scenes are often inherently more ephemeral, playing on the possibility of embarrassment inherent to the situation and relationship between the in-room audience and the singer. Let's be honest: they're typically goofy. They're more likely to involve a fringe-vest and awful dance moves than a breathtaking, heartbreaking aria.

In selecting our favorite movie and TV karaoke moments as part of our weeklong celebration to the beloved pastime, we scoured the depths of YouTube and our own cloudy memories, and came to a perhaps surprising conclusion: There should be more of these! What ponderous Oscar-seeking movie wouldn't be improved with a little karaoke interlude? Wouldn't it be great if, say, all your favorite Succession characters had to battle it out in a dingy karaoke bar? (No, Kendall's rapping doesn't count.) For now, we'll stick with the 15 scenes from movies and TV shows we selected below, which we've gone ahead and assessed in terms of pop-culture notoriety and performance, with an emphasis on showmanship and commitment. We judge because we care.