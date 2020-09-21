The Perfect Karaoke Song for Every Type of Singing Voice, Explained By Vocal Coaches

The Basics

Before we dive into figuring out your range, let's start with some fundamental tips and techniques recommended by our teachers that even the pros rely on to give your best possible performance. Whether you want to avoid losing your voice the next day or simply not feel deep shame after your song is over, keep these basics back of mind.

Don't get too drunk. It's hard, right? But a good way to quickly make a fool of yourself is by being the drunk idiot with the mic. "Karaoke and alcohol are kind of synonymous," says Cole. However, "if you down a couple cocktails, you think you sound great but you just sound drunk."

Stay hydrated. The other half of staying sober enough to sing well is keeping yourself well-hydrated -- no one ever hit that high note with a dry, dry throat. There are two great ways to rehydrate, beyond chugging a cup of water right before going on (which actually isn't particularly helpful for your vocal cords): Drink water through a straw and eat melon. "The molecules in melon are fatter than water molecules, so the hydration stays in the area longer," Cole says. "NYU did a study with Elton John and Eric Clapton, actually, to keep them hydrated on tour. They discovered, one, if you drink water through a straw, you're hydrated longer and you won't have that need to pee quite as quickly. And then, if you eat melon, or you put melon in the water, the melon will keep the hydration in the vocal instrument longer."

Sore throat? Steam. "It's probably the number one thing that professional singers use that casual singers can use to immediately feel a difference in their range," Cole says. "Get a cup of tea and cup with your hands and breathe in the steam for like five minutes before you go on stage. The hydration goes right to the vocal folds. Hydration on the vocal folds is the number one thing you need. Because if you're drying your vocal cords, you're not going to be able to hit that note, even if you practice it, you know?"

Be confident, but not cocky. Have you ever hyped yourself only to look into an audience of any size and freak out? "To think that, 'Oh, I'm not going to be nervous' -- most professional singers feel nervous. It's part of the kick of adrenaline that's going through your body." Porter shared an anecdote about bombing at a karaoke competition hard when she was an up-and-coming talent, certain that she was about to win it all. "Those memories linger forever," she warns. "I was so cocky, I didn't ask to hear the key of the song. I sounded like fried crap! I was so embarrassed… Be humble -- be confident but don't be cocky like I was."

Practice. "Karaoke is meant to be fun; don't take it too seriously, " Stroud says. "But if you want to be better, there's a voice coach who can help you." If you're not interested in going as far as taking voice lessons, there are myriad quick vocal warm-up videos on YouTube, and running those on a semi-regular basis will strengthen your singing and improve your stamina. "Even if you're a hobbyist, I would work on your voice a little more," says Cole, "because you're going to progressively get better, and that's going to raise your confidence but lower your expectations for the actual performance."

Know what to stay away from. Maybe more importantly than the song you pick are the songs that you don't. Every coach warned of essentially the same "danger zone" vocalists where, if you're not confident you can hit their climactic notes, don't even bother, including anything by Freddie Mercury, Mariah Carey, and Demi Lovato.

If you can't sing, pick a party song. "If you can't sing, do a singalong -- nobody's going to be listening to you!" Porter says. "If you don't have the skills, just have fun, bring out your personality. If you have a good time, everyone else will have a good time, too. If you do make a mistake, people will forget about it -- don't get hung up on it."

Lastly, we're ditching the traditional classifications of voices, of which there are more than a mindblowing 120, Porter told me, for concepts everyone understands: Do you have a high or low voice, or does it fall somewhere in the middle? Don't worry if, when you're figuring it out, it's not obvious at first. "Pop music is 100% based on how unique your voice is," Stroud says, brushing off assigning choral archetypes to notable vocalists as being particularly useful. "You're trying to find the uniqueness of their voice and exploit it, to pull out of them as much identifiability as possible."

Now, finally, let's get into the good stuff: the songs and artists best-suited for you to sing at your next karaoke night. This isn't so much a definitive list as it is a guide to identifying your favorite singers and bands that can make you sound like a karaoke star.