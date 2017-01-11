Kate McKinnon's 25 Best 'SNL' Sketches

For the past four years, Kate McKinnon has been the reigning MVP of Saturday Night Live. She's got legendary impressions, a semi-permanent seat in the "Weekend Update" guest chair, and the ability to crack up the entire cast in one random sketch. It's clear why Paul Feig chose her to play one of the four female Ghostbusters in his reboot.

In case you need convincing, we've picked McKinnon’s 25 best sketches since her 2012 SNL debut. Note that a "Kate McKinnon sketch" must either star her or feature her in a significant role, so, sadly, quiet masterpieces like this Wes Anderson horror movie trailer don't apply. Also, recurring characters or impressions only got one slot each, because she's done a lot of repeats. Still, these 25 sketches showcase McKinnon at her mischievous, manic best. Obviously, you can expect great things from Dr. Jillian Holtzmann.