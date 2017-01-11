"See, in life, when you have talent, all the other shit doesn't matter. If we were on an island with no weights and no running drills, who would be on top then? The guy with the talent. In a nutshell, you can train all you want. You can work on your catchin', on your throwin', on your runnin' -- hell, it might even be enough to get you into the Majors. But in order to be a standout, an all-star, a champion, you need more than hard work and dedication. You need something that you can't work for. You need a blessing from God Almighty."