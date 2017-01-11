The Best LGBT Movies to Stream on Netflix Right Now

Yes, Rent is currently streaming on Netflix, but I promise you there is much more to the "Gay & Lesbian" section than 525,600 minutes of what probably should have been a straight-to-DVD musical. (What? Who said that?)

From tearjerkers to comedies to French erotic thrillers, Netflix has some truly phenomenal movies centered on LGBT characters and the issues surrounding their experiences, disproving the trope of the gay best friend who provides nothing but comic relief. Our favorites will make you laugh, cry, or want to shake your MacBook harder than when the spinning rainbow wheel of death appears. Best of all, you can stream them right now.