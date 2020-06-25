26 Essential Queer Movies and TV Shows You Should Stream Right Now

Some of the best stories are queer. Inherently deeply complex and typically considerably more emotional than their cis-het counterparts, they go against everything the media raised us to believe about right and wrong. Since the early days of television, queer people have looked to movies and shows to find semblances of themselves on screen, and over the last few decades, Hollywood has taken great strides toward boosting LGBTQ+ representation and telling diverse stories. (That said, they could definitely take bigger steps.)

We’re living in an era with more queer content available than ever before, and so much of it deserves praise. Spanning nearly every genre, these are just 26 of the must-see LGBTQ+ movies, TV shows, and documentaries you can stream right now.

Listen to Kyler and activist, comedian, and general icon Margaret Cho talk about their favorite LGBTQ+ movies on Thrillist's Best podcast.