The 25 Best Performances in 'Lip Sync Battle' History

1. Anne Hathaway

Hathaway is the only Oscar-winning actor to appear on the series so far. Since lip-syncing is just an elementary form of pretending, it makes sense that our best actors might make the best lip-syncers, as long as they don't take themselves too seriously. Her first "song" is Mary J. Blige's "Love," and she requires no special costume to be fluid and sensual. But really, it's all about her closer: Miley Cyrus' "Wrecking Ball." Hathaway emerges from backstage still looking like herself, but subtly transformed -- now her hair's gelled straight and her nails are bright white. Putting her whole body into each gesture -- with not one iota of mockery -- she mouths the gradual opening chords, building drama for when she rips off her athletic pants. Standing next to a pair of construction workers in her tighty-whities, she wields a bedazzled hammer with that same teary look she had in Les Misérables. Then she leaps from the spotlight into the dark, only to land safely on, of course, a wrecking ball, which she rides while emotional anguish and ecstasy seep across her face. When the song ends, Blunt exclaims, "No!" certain she has lost.