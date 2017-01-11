Entertainment

Freeze and Watch These 15 Celebrity Mannequin Challenge Videos

Published On 11/18/2016
saturday night live snl mannequin challenge kristen wiig leslie jones
Rosalind O'Connor/NBC

Thanks to the Mannequin Challenge -- the latest viral teen trend in which participants stand statue-still while a camera whizzes around them -- Rae Sremmurd's "Black Beatles" is a No. 1 hit. What do you expect when even Beyoncé jumps in on a trend? New day, new money to be made.

To pay tribute to the "Black Beatles" accomplishment, let's rewatch celebrities' best attempts at the challenge. From hospital delivery rooms to movie sets, every viewing shows something spectacular.

The Rock's Sexiest Man-nequin Challenge

The Rock/YouTube

What better way to boost People's great honor than a little viral challenge?

Desiigner's Adidas Takeover

Desiigner/Instagram

Proof you can still play the game, even if you can't stand still.

Hillary Clinton's Election Day Effort

Seriously, this was the only time her team stood still in two straight years.

Guy Fieri's Grocery Games

Guy Fieri/Facebook

Flavortown has never looked so peaceful.

Leslie Jones, Kristen Wiig, and the SNL Crew

Saturday Night Live/Youtube

Wiig's hosting this weekend -- what better way to promote it?

Ava DuVernay's A Wrinkle in Time Set

Pretty slick way to drop your movie's release date.

Blac Chyna's Mid-Baby Push

Don't worry, they actually staged this after Chyna gave birth.

Britney Spears' Vegas Team

BritneySpears/Instagram

Brit snuck her own song in, but it still works.

Kevin Hart's Workout

KevinHart4Real/Instagram

The only time holding a weighted squat has ever looked easy.

Destiny's Child Reunion

We wish they'd have performed, but we'll take it.

Steph Curry With the Shots

Talk about a slow night at this restaurant.

Adele Goes West

 

It's in black and white because she's classy.

James Corden's Late Late Challenge

 

Bonus points for the Emmys used casually as props.

Rae Sremmurd's Endorsement

These are the best fans ever -- topped only by...

Paul McCartney

Inevitably, "Black Beatles" makes its way to the original Beatle.

Wes Rendar is a contributor to Thrillist Entertainment.

