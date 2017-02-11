The 50 Greatest 'Mario Kart' Courses, Ranked

43. Dino Dino Jungle

Found in: Mario Kart: Double Dash!! (GCN), Mario Kart 7 (3DS)

Dino Dino Jungle is not for the faint of heart. While it looks fluffy -- the prehistoric dinos are oddly generic and cute -- the active geysers and sharp turns can turn it into an emotional roller coaster that will result in someone yelling obscenities at Yoshi and his long-lost brethren.

42. Rosalina's Ice World

Found in: Mario Kart 7 (3DS)

Rosalina's reimagining of Frozen never made it to the Wii, but it still stands as one of the greatest ice courses in Mario Kart history. It's full of twists and turns, keeps penguins out of play, and has a mix of bottomless canyons that allow you to go full Littlefinger when someone gets too close.