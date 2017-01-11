What Is Matt Damon's Best Movie Role?

Matt Damon is hard-working, conscientious, whip-smart, and good-looking -- in other words, he's pretty much perfect. While other movie stars of his caliber seem to resort only to starring in vacuous blockbusters, Damon tends to seek out daring and challenging roles.

This weekend, the 45-year-old will revisit his most iconic character in Jason Bourne. But it's worth asking: is the super-spy really his best role? Let's take a look through Damon's credits and determine that, shall we?

Before we begin, here are a few ground rules: no cameos (sorry, Mystic Pizza, EuroTrip, and The Zero Theorem), no voice work (too bad, Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron, Titan A.E., or Happy Feet Two), and no TV movies (even one as singular as Behind the Candelabra). Sifting through it all, we have one major takeaway: Damon has appeared in his share of duds over the years, but he has never been bad in a movie. Believe it.