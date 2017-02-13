The Best Memes of 2017 (So Far), Ranked

Memes! Who doesn't love 'em? In 2016, memes had such a strong run that they became bigger than Jesus. This year? Already we have more than half a dozen heavy hitters, internet gems that seek to steal the thrones of yesteryear's web royalty.

Below, we're compiling, updating, and ranking 2017's best memes in terms of enduring dankness. (Sadly, the following list doesn't include contenders that were on the cusp of the new year -- our apologies, in particular, to YouTube Clickbait, a strong late-December highlight that deserves a shout-out.) Without further ado...