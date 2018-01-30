The Best Memes of 2018 (So Far)

Damn, 2017 was a year. Or, rather, a mostly regrettable marathon of 12 months best summed up by the blinks of Drew Scanlon, whose silent confusion served as the punchline for so much of the mayhem that happened in DC, in Hollywood, and in everyday life. We also saw some good-bad elf on the shelf rhymes, a lot of Crash Bandicoot yelps, Salt Bae, time travelers, and a call for bitches to retire.
We're talking, of course, about memes. It seems 2018 has big shoes to fill, but I suspect we won't be disappointed. Because if there's one thing we've learned about years, it's that each one somehow manages to become more and more befuddling than the last. So as we continue to make sense (and light) of our new world order, here are some of the memes we've enjoyed so far -- a log we'll update monthly as a nice respite from, you know, all the other stuff.
JANUARY
It was an especially weird month. We started off with the usual "new year, new me" aspirational social media chatter, before stumbling upon a few problematic memes -- "Somebody touch-a my spaghet," Tide Pods, and Ugandan Knuckles, the last of which could turn out to be something like a worse Pepe -- and witnessing the rise of a beautifully confused people known as the #Girthers. Like I said... weird. Many of the below are already dead given the ever-dwindling lifespan of memes, but, hey, here's what happened in January:
Tide Pods
Though the Tide Pod fascination started way back in 2012, it reached a hell pitch this month, when teens began posting videos of themselves taking chomps out of the colorful little detergent packets. Bear with me: We agree eating Tide Pods and Gain Flings is capital-"B" bad (don't!), but some of the stuff to come out of the Tide Pod Challenge has been GOOD. See: this insane Gronk PSA, these pizzas, these urgent and kind of awkward responses from Tide, these safety precautions. The other big silver lining here is that the unfavorable spike in publicity means manufacturers will have to keep working hard to make the pods safer and less appealing, snack-wise. (Something they've been trying to do for years.) So a big thank you to teens, for making the world a stupider -- but safer! -- place for the rest of us.
Off Ramps
A Photoshopped still from this "How to exit freeway like a boss" video became the new "I should probably not do this, but fuck it, I'm doing this."
Kylo Ren pants
What was the most unbelievable part of Star Wars: The Last Jedi? You could make any number of convincing arguments, including but not limited to: Vice Admiral Holdo's suicide attack, a use of silence so arresting it made people think the movie was broken; the lightsaber battle that took place in Snoke's throne room, a stunning display of choreography and unlikely teamwork; the bombing of the Dreadnaught, a true masterclass in nail-biting suspense; Broom Kid's salute to the stars, a coda that evoked a perfect sort of New Hope feeling.
Or, you could just point to the moment Kylo Ren showed everyone his high pants, which would be the most correct. Didn't quite touch the nips, but almost (!), and thanks to the challenges and mysteries that followed, fans won't soon forget.
Google Arts & Culture selfies
How many famous paintings is your face in? None, but Google sought to fudge the month-old question with a selfie feature on its Arts & Culture app, which used facial recognition technology to match your mug with a similar-ish-looking one in a renowned portrait hanging somewhere in a museum. People tried to enjoy this thing -- "Google Figures Out How to Make People Care About Art: Selfies," sang Bloomberg, and "Google's Art Selfies Are Fun but Stir Up Potential Privacy Concerns," said Adweek (very hard to fully enjoy things these days) -- before getting creative. Added Apollo, god of the arts: "Please stop."
Michaela Coel
Given its subject matter, Black Mirror episodes always seem ripe for the memeing. Though the late 2017 release of Season 4 saw some good ones come out of "Metalhead" and "Black Museum," this Michaela Coel's screengrab from "USS Callister" was the true MVP.
The #Girther movement
Thanking Chris Hayes for a meme might feel as wrong as thanking a parent for drugs, but here we are. Thank you, Mr. Hayes. After the head of the Donald Trump Rockin' Bod fan club told reporters our president was in excellent shape, the MSNBC host coined the term "girther" for "those who believe the president weighs more than his doctor reports." Hayes hasn't been knighted yet, because we don't do that sort of thing here, but the comparisons that sprang from his noble public service were the tiniest, not-at-all-equitable bit of karma for the man who was a major player in the racist birther movement.
#BlackHogwarts
The casual fanfiction that resulted from this hashtag was great, but best of all, we learned that the surreal comedy duo known as The Lucas Brothers wrote an animated show where they get stuck in a magical HBCU. (We need it now.)
