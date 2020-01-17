The Best Memes of 2020 (So Far)

The memes, they never stop. We're barely a month into the new year -- nay, decade -- and already there have been enough new internet jokes to hold us over for a good long while. Alas, we can't ask everyone to please stop memeing, especially given the decreasing shelf life of how long jokes stay funny for, so we remain committed to keeping up with this breakneck cycle for the sake of handy content. We'll be updating this list regularly so you can always be the funniest, most relevant person on your feeds.
This Burger Has a Pizza Bun
11. 2020 ASCII
It's 2020, baby!
10. Which character are you?
The first big Instagram trend of the year was this interactive face camera filter that told you which Pokémon you were based on… who knows! Other custom effects dupes popped up shortly after, like "Which inanimate object are you?", "Which Sailor Moon character are you?", and "Which Disney character are you?" like the video above from Robin Williams' daughter, who appropriately gets the Genie from Aladdin.
9. The PS5 logo
A new PlayStation model is due out sometime late this year and what better way to welcome it into the world by memeing the shit out of the "new" (a.k.a. barely different than before) logo that Sony revealed at its CES 2020 presentation in early January.
8. The Witcher memes
The Witcher dropped on Netflix at the tail end of December 2019, yes, but the memes have kept chugging along as the decade turned over and more and more people aggressively binged the fantasy series. The main character, Geralt of Rivia, has two catchphrases: "Hmm" and "fuck," and every time he grumbles either of them have been compiled into supercuts as they inevitably would. Memers have also capitalized on the mismatched bromance between hardened Geralt and Jaskier, the naïve bard, and musicians have remixed Jaskier's catchy witcher reputation-correcting ballad, "Toss a Coin to Your Witcher." Bring on the Season 2 memes in 2021.
7. Chicky nuggies
I'm pleased to announce that this very 2011 abbreviation of "chicken nuggets" has made a return in 2020 by way of Baby Yoda, one of our favorite memes of 2019. Usually, these are about the crushing loss of not being allowed to have chicky nuggies for dinner.
6. "Cancelling plans is ok"
All the way back in 2017, Chance the Rapper fired off an earnest tweet about the importance of self-care, starting with "cancelling plans to read is ok." Practically three years later, "self-care" has turned into a Goop-ified parody of itself, leaving plenty of room to make fun of it. Hence, these memes that usually use the plot of a movie (above: Parasite) to justify "doing what you have to do to cope."
5. Ariana Grande eating
This mildly disgusting trend has faceless people dressed in oversized sweatshirts where the sleeves cover most of their hands, a la Ariana Grande. Only here, the memers neglect to roll up their sleeves, dipping sweatshirt-covered hands into piles of mashed potatoes and saucy gravy for a Thanksgiving feast or some other sloppy food item. We've also seen the occasional activity, ie. rock climbing. This trend started in late 2019, but we're rooting for it to get even more popular in 2020 because for as gross as these videos tend to be, they're also very, very funny.
4. "This is how I win."
Uncut Gems, our favorite movie from 2019, is inherently memeable. Adam Sandler? As a Diamond District dealer? Who's addicted to risky gambling?? Kevin Garnett??? A gemstone Furby???? Six-way parlay?????? Especially in the wake of the film's Oscar snubs, a few choice screenshots have become memes, including the Sandman's confrontation with his bookie telling him that's the dumbest best he's ever heard ("I disagree.") and his pump-up chat with KG, "This is how I win."
3. Which is the best seat?
New Yorkers have specific preferences for many things, one of which is their choice of seat on the subway. That idea kicked off this meme, which started as an innocuous tweet from @gplatinum_ posted ("All my New Yorkers, which is the best seat?") and blew up after Bodega Boys and Desus & Mero host Desus Nice retweeted with the commentary "90% of videos that show subway fights involve seat 4." After that, it was a free-for-all of regions and best seats.
2. Marriage Story argument
Marriage Story was a lovely movie that looks very silly if you only learned about it through the memes. Namely, the most intense scene wherein Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson's separated characters have a blowout argument about the terrible things they did to each other in their relationship got turned into the late 2019/early 2020 equivalent of the American Chopper argument.
1. Hand gesture TikToks
TikTok is at the front of the social media pack when it comes to interactive filters and effects. This sequence of three hand gestures that act as a camera timer has been available for more than a year, but it surged in popularity in late 2019/early 2020. Most of the time, people struggle to get the tech to work, which is half the fun of watching these, but the final three photos, which tends to be someone punching or choking themselves, is usually worth the effort.
