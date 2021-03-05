Entertainment The Best Memes of 2021 (So Far) What is the internet, but memes persevering?

The best way many web denizens have come up with to cope with how simply TERRIBLE this past year-and-counting has been is, well, to meme about it. As we've been spending more and more time hunched over in our home offices lately, we've had more than enough time to make jokes about pretty much anything that crossed our paths. We've rounded up the very best of them in this ongoing list we're just going to call the Best Memes of 2021. Need more memes? Check out the Best Memes of 2020, the Best Memes of 2019, and the Best Memes of All Time.

10. Once COVID is over The end of this pandemic, so they say, is on the horizon, but for those of us who like to keep our expectations low to avoid disappointment, all this crowing about what plans people are making just a few months into the future sounds like wishful thinking. The vaccine is COMING, it's HERE, hope is REAL, and yet we still feel like Sisyphus pushing our silly little rocks up our silly little hills.

9. Sea Shanty TikTok For a brief moment as everyone was reeling from months in lockdown, sea shanties became the hottest track on TikTok. The affection for these antiquated boat tunes began when a 26-year-old Scottish postal worker and musician named Nathan Evans posted a video of himself singing "The Wellerman," a 19th Century whaling song originating in New Zealand. Soon there were remixes, versions featuring Kermit the frog, and think pieces. Shanty culture was inescapable, and very very catchy.

8. Bean Dad An overly long thread about a father turning his hungry young child's inability to use kitchen tools into a "teachable moment" that lasted for hours backfired when Twitter turned on the author, podcaster John Roderick, telling him to stop torturing his poor kid. The fracas caused Roderick to delete his account amid accusations of anti-Semitic and homophobic tweets, popular podcast My Brother, My Brother and Me recorded a new theme song, and somehow interim Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings also got involved?

7. Myanmar coup fitness instructor Times are still pretty dark, and, fittingly, our extremely online sense of humor is even darker. As if *gestures broadly* everything else going on wasn't enough, the nation of Myanmar had a military coup d'etat at the start of February. Along with the news of the military taking control of the government came this video of a fitness instructor teaching a live class, totally unaware that there are tanks breaching the barricade behind her. "Me," we all said, as we all try to go about our days while absolute chaos is erupting around us.

6. You had to be there Look, you just had to be there! A meme that sprung up randomly in celebration of nostalgic and bizarre objects and shows from our past is just what we need to get us through the next few weeks, endlessly scrolling through reminders of the awful clothing we used to wear, the accessories the fashion world sold to us, and the truly weird TV we used to watch. The '90s kids are at it again.

5. Don't worry about what's in the vaccine A year into a global pandemic, you'd think there would be near-universal celebration with the advent of multiple COVID-19 vaccines. Naturally, thanks to our culture's penchant for conspiracy theories, there are plenty of people questioning how "safe" the vaccines themselves actually are, given how quickly they've been formulated and approved. "BuT wHaT's iN tHEm??" they ask. According to this meme, chances are, you really don't have to worry about it.

4. Bernie Sanders inauguration fit Bernie Sanders came to the inauguration of President Joe Biden perfectly bundled for the frigid DC whether. But when a photographer captured him waiting for the festivities to begin—knees crossed, mittens on full display—he became an instant meme. Easily removed from context, Bernie could be impatiently waiting anywhere. He could be a member of the cast of The Sopranos or Sex and the City. Put him in Uncut Gems! Any spot is a good spot for Bernie.

3. Agatha All Along Kathryn Hahn was the not-so-secret MVP of WandaVision from the first episode, but when it was finally revealed that her nosy neighbor was not a suburbanite but actually a witch named Agatha Harkness, she turned into the biggest star on the internet. That's largely thanks to Agatha's incredibly catchy theme song written by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, which was quickly turned into a trap banger. Couple that with the wonderfully loony image of Agnes/Agatha winking from an earlier episode and you've got a sensation.

2. The Weeknd's Super Bowl halftime show The Weeknd's Super Bowl halftime show was extravagant and off-putting, the perfect amount of weird for a very weird year. No part of the concert captured the hearts and minds of mememakers more than the moment that the pop star disappeared into a tunnel of lights and sang "Can't Feel My Face" directly into a camera while it spun around. The perspective was slightly nauseating but also made for great joke fodder.

1. March 2020 / March 2021 It's been a whole year, but also it's been March this entire time. And yet, though the month is the same, the 365 days between Pre-Pandemic Us and Post-Pandemic Us has left people permanently altered. We don't know how to make small talk anymore, we still submerge all our groceries in a bleach-and-vodka bath before eating them, and our hair has grown so, so long.

